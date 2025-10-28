BOBA CHiC Wins ANUGA 2025 Innovation Taste Award with Popping Boba Mocktail Kit from Taiwan

BOBA CHiC’s Popping Boba Mocktail Kit featured in Supermarket News as “Taiwan’s Gift to the World,” highlighting its drink innovation.

This honor is not only for BOBA CHiC but for Taiwan’s entire bubble tea industry.”” — Mindy Jen, Marketing Director (BOBA CHiC)

COLOGNE, GERMANY, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taiwan’s trend-setting beverage brand BOBA CHiC once again captured global attention at ANUGA 2025, the world’s largest food and beverage exhibition. Its flagship creation, the Popping Boba Mocktail Kit , was honored in the prestigious Innovation Taste Show, recognizing BOBA CHiC’s leadership in fusing creativity, sustainability, and Taiwan’s unique bubble-tea heritage into a modern drinking experience.Competing against tens of thousands of brands from over 100 countries, BOBA CHiC stood out for its vision of “Creativity, Cultural Fusion, Sustainability and Experience.” The brand re-imagined Taiwan’s signature popping boba by pairing it with the European trend of non-alcoholic mixology, creating a fun, fashionable, and ready-to-enjoy party drink concept that invites the world to taste Taiwan’s innovation in every sip.This achievement has drawn international media attention. Leading business publication Supermarket News featured BOBA CHiC in its Post-ANUGA special edition under the headline “Taiwan’s Gift to the World,” praising the brand as “a trend-driving innovator that translates Asian drink culture into a modern and stylish language.”Mindy Jen, Marketing Director of BOBA CHiC, commented:“This honor is not only for BOBA CHiC but for Taiwan’s entire bubble-tea industry. Being recognized on such a global stage validates our commitment to innovation, design and sustainability in every detail we create.”About BOBA CHiCOriginating from Taiwan, BOBA CHiC embodies the spirit of “POP! BOBA MADNESS!” — a fusion of creativity, fashion, and tea culture. The brand specializes in innovative beverage concepts including RTD drinks, DIY kits, functional milk-tea powders, and non-alcoholic mocktail mixes. With its focus on healthy ingredients, playful design, and sustainable packaging, BOBA CHiC continues to introduce “Taiwan Boba Culture” to the world through international trade shows and retail expansion across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.