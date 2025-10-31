Bridging the Gap: Eye Level Malaysia Offers Exclusive Access as Parents Seek Critical Thinking Over Rote Learning

A Critical Thinking Math activity at an Eye Level center

KUALA LUMPUR, WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Malaysian parents increasingly value 21st-century skills, Eye Level Malaysia has launched its Year-End “Discovery Class Promotion” for November 2025.This limited-time offer provides families with an affordable way to experience Eye Level’s personalized learning system — designed to build critical thinking and confidence in Math and English.Growing Demand for Enrichment and Critical ThinkingParental investment in supplementary education, or “shadow education,” continues to rise across Malaysia.According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), the private education services sector — including tuition and enrichment centers — has grown steadily over the past decade, reflecting families’ strong commitment to additional learning.At the same time, many parents remain concerned that schools emphasize memorization over understanding.Although the Malaysia Education Blueprint (2013–2025) calls for students to “think critically and creatively,” a 2024 Ipsos Global Survey found only 44% of Malaysians view the national education system positively.This has driven families to seek programs that cultivate reasoning, problem-solving, and analytical skills.Eye Level’s Skill-Focused LearningOperating in 18 countries, Eye Level is known for its individualized approach that helps students master concepts at their own pace.Its signature program, Critical Thinking Math (CTM), strengthens logic and analytical ability through structured exercises and puzzles.CTM develops thinking skills across five content areas:Patterns & Relationships, Geometry, Measurement, Problem Solving, and Reasoning.A Critical Thinking Math activity at an Eye Level centerNew Program HighlightSupporting Malaysia’s focus on digital literacy, Eye Level has also introduced a two-month Coding Program for children aged 8 to 15, now available at selected centers nationwide.Limited-Time Enrollment OffersDuring November, Eye Level Malaysia offers:Discovery Class Access – one trial class at RM25 or two trial classes at RM40, allowing parents to experience Eye Level’s coaching approach firsthand.Registration Waiver – All new Math or English enrollments in November will receive a full registration fee waiver.Families are encouraged to take advantage of this offer to help their children start strong in 2026.For details, visit myeyelevel.com or call 03-2093 1909.About Eye LevelEye Level is a global educational organization in 18 countries, empowering millions of students through individualized Math and English programs. Its curriculum fosters critical thinking, problem-solving, and self-directed learning, providing students with the tools for lifelong success.

