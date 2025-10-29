World's First Help Engine CityHelpBook.com is live now

World's first Help Engine.

DIU, DNH & DAMAN AND DIU, INDIA, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world facing mounting humanitarian, social, and environmental challenges, CityHelpBook.com, founded by Axay D. Bamania, emerges as a revolutionary platform designed to accelerate progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Described as the world’s first “Help Engine,” CityHelpBook.com connects people who need help with those who can provide it — across more than 150,000 cities in 250 countries. By transforming how humans interact online, it offers a practical, digital pathway to achieve the UN’s vision for a fairer, safer, and more compassionate world by 2030.

Turning Human Connection into Human Progress

CityHelpBook.com operates as a global help network where users can post and respond to real-life needs — including medical emergencies, missing persons, blood requirements, disaster relief, animal rescue, job support, and social causes.

Every interaction contributes directly to UN goals:

No Poverty (Goal 1) – Enables communities to support poor or needy individuals by connecting them with food, shelter, and opportunities.

Zero Hunger (Goal 2) – Helps distribute surplus food or organize local relief during crises.

Good Health & Well-being (Goal 3) – Facilitates blood donation, medical help, and mental health support.

Gender Equality (Goal 5) – Encourages equal participation and respect through verified, transparent, and safe social engagement.

Decent Work & Economic Growth (Goal 8) – Allows job seekers and small businesses to connect locally.

Reduced Inequalities (Goal 10) – Brings together people of all backgrounds to help each other equally.

Partnerships for the Goals (Goal 17) – Builds a digital alliance of citizens, NGOs, and governments working for humanity.

Replacing “Likes” with “Thanks Votes”

Unlike traditional social media that promotes vanity and distraction, CityHelpBook.com introduces “Thanks Votes” — a feature that rewards kindness instead of popularity. Each time a user helps someone, they earn Thanks Votes, symbolizing genuine social impact rather than virtual validation.

This system builds a reputation of goodness, encouraging millions to be responsible global citizens. It reflects a shift from “social media” to “social service media.”

A Digital Ally to the United Nations

CityHelpBook.com aligns perfectly with the UN’s mission to create a sustainable, inclusive, and compassionate global society. It can act as a real-time public participation platform to support:

Humanitarian relief during disasters

Community-driven progress tracking for SDGs

Global volunteering and partnership opportunities

Founder Axay D. Bamania believes technology must evolve beyond entertainment:

“The internet has connected the world — now it’s time to connect hearts. CityHelpBook.com gives every person the power to make a difference from wherever they are.”

About CityHelpBook.com

CityHelpBook.com is the world’s first Help Engine — a social platform created to make helping easy, visible, and global. Covering 150,525 cities in 250 countries, it unites people who need help with those who can provide it. Its goal is to turn digital connection into real-world compassion and make helping others as natural as posting online.

Media Contact:

Axay D. Bamania

Founder – CityHelpBook.com

Email: contact@cityhelpbook.com

Location: India

