Saudi Arabia Personal Loan Market to 2031 | Rising Demand for Residential Loans Among Expatriates

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Saudi Arabia personal loans market generated $146.54 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $670.58 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/74882 The report offers a detailed segmentation of the Saudi Arabia personal loans market based on type, marital status, consumer age, and end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Based on type, the P2P marketplace segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the Saudi Arabia personal loans market and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. The balance sheet segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period.In terms of marital status, the single segment captured the largest market share of nearly three-fifths of the Saudi Arabia personal loans market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the others segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 19.2% through 2031. The report also studies the married segment.Based on consumer age, the 30-50 segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the Saudi Arabia personal loans market and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. The less than 30 segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. The report also studies the more than 50 segment.Based on end user, the salaried segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the Saudi Arabia personal loans market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the business segment in is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report also studies the segments.Leading players of the Saudi Arabia personal loans market analyzed in the research include Abdul Latif Jameel United Finance Company, Al Rajhi Bank, Alinma Bank, Arab National Bank, Bank Albilad, Banque Saudi Fransi, Emirates NBD Bank, Emirates NBD Bank, Emkan Finance Company, Nayifat, Quara Holding, Riyad Bank, SAAB, Tamam Finance, and SNB.Buy This Report (145 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3Fmromm The report analyzes these key players of the Saudi Arabia personal loans market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Key Benefits for StakeholdersThe study provides an in-depth analysis of the Saudi Arabia personal loan market forecast along with current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on Saudi Arabia personal loan market trend is provided in the report.The Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.The Saudi Arabia personal loan market analysis from 2022 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.Saudi Arabia Personal Loan Market Report Highlights:Aspects DetailsBy TypeP2P MarketplaceBalance SheetBy Marital StatusMarriedSingleOthersBy Consumer AgeLess than 3030-50More than 50By End-UserSalariedMaleFemaleOthersBusinessKey Market PlayersAbdul Latif Jameel United Finance CompanyAl Rajhi BankAlinma BankArab National BankBank AlbiladBanque Saudi FransiEmirates NBD BankEmirates NBD BankEmkan Finance CompanyNayifatQuara HoldingRiyad BankSAABTamam FinanceSNB 