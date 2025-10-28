WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market Reach USD 134.9 Billion at 16.7% CAGR by 2032 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global big data analytics in healthcare market size was valued at $29.7 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $134.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 346 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2308 Driving FactorsBig data analytics in healthcare market is driven by one major trend involving predictive analytics, where vast amounts of data, such as patient records, lab results, and treatment histories, are analyzed to forecast potential health issues. This helps in proactive care management, identifying high-risk patients, and preventing complications.Market SegmentationThe big data analytics in healthcare market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, application, end user, and region. On the basis of the component, the market is divided into software and service. By deployment mode, it is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of the application, the market is categorized into clinical analytics, financial analytics, and operational analytics. By end user, it is divided into hospitals & clinics, finance & insurance agencies, and research organizations. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe market players operating in big data analytics in healthcare market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., EPIC Systems Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Infosys, Microsoft Corporation, Optum, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and SAS Institute inc. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the big data analytics in healthcare industry globally.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2308 The cloud-based sub-segment accounted for the largest global food safety monitoring system market share of 50.8% in 2022 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Moreover, North America continues to be a key driver in the prominent growth of the food safety monitoring system market, as consumers prioritize safe and nutritious food.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (346 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/big-data-analytics-in-healthcare-market/purchase-options ● Recent partnerships in the MarketFor instance, in December 2022, Illinois-based integrated health system Carle Health partnered with healthcare data and analytics technology company Health Catalyst to advance its analytics capabilities and improve patient care. This five-year agreement will strengthen the existing relationship between the two organizations and provide Carle Health with an all-access technology subscription and managed services in the areas of analytics, data management, reporting, and project management.Further, in May 2023, IQVIA, a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life science industry, had a groundbreaking partnership with (RED), the organization co-founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver to fight AIDS and the injustices that enable pandemics to thrive, to support laboratory system strengthening and save lives.● Recent Collaboration in the IndustryIn October 2023, Health Data Analytics Institute (HDAI) an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on empowering clinicians, optimizing care pathways, and improving patient outcomes collaborated with Houston Methodist on how they are Deploying Clinical AI at Scale, a key advance in unleashing a long-awaited data-driven transformation in medical care.In January 2023, IQVIA, a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical and broader life sciences industry, announced the first life sciences industry collaboration with Alibaba Cloud in China. IQVIA and Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, will be providing solutions hosted in Mainland China leveraging Salesforce on Alibaba Cloud. This will enable customers with a path to begin using or extending their investments on the best-in-class platform for engaging with their customers.● Recent Product Launches in the MarketIn April 2023, Arista Networks Inc. launched new big data analytics in healthcare or NAC service on the opening day of this week’s RSA Conference in San Francisco. The vendor is best known as a high-performance network vendor but moved into the security industry when it acquired Awake Security, which brought network detection and response or NDR. 