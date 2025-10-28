PRYPCO Introduces “PRYPCO One” to Empower Dubai’s Real Estate Agents Through Smarter Tools and Instant Rewards

A first-of-its-kind super app empowering real estate agents with advanced features, instant rewards, and real-time data.

With PRYPCO One, we’re giving agents everything they need in one place from real data and faster deals to meaningful rewards. ” — Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRYPCO One, a groundbreaking super app built exclusively for real estate agents by the leading Dubai based Proptech platform, PRYPCO, is designed to simplify, accelerate, and reward every part of an agent’s workflow. The first-of-its-kind super app brings together exclusive property listings, detailed project information across Dubai’s property market, mortgages, data insights, as well as unlocks extra commissions and rewards in one seamless, intelligent ecosystem.

At its core, PRYPCO One is designed to simplify and reward every stage of the sales process. Its ‘Insta-Mortgage’ feature enables agents to pre-qualify clients in just five minutes, cutting down delays and unlocking new commission streams, with agents earning an additional 0.35 percent of the total mortgage value when a deal closes through PRYPCO. Agents can also build their own personalised mini-websites in under two minutes through the app’s ‘Create Your Site’ feature, allowing them to showcase listings and receive direct leads via WhatsApp with zero setup costs.

With over 9,000 active agents currently registered, “The One for All Agents” platform gives real estate professionals a competitive edge with verified listings, live market data, and transaction-ready tools. With an exclusive inventory of more than 300 secondary properties and a comprehensive Projects Data Hub, the platform covers over 1,500 UAE developments, complete with detailed project descriptions, live updates, data analytics, and an interactive map view for better client presentations and decision-making.

“Real estate agents are the backbone of this industry, yet their tools haven’t evolved at the same pace as the market,” said Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO. “With PRYPCO One, we’re giving agents everything they need in one place from real data and faster deals to meaningful rewards. The response so far has been exceptional, and it’s clear that agents are ready for technology that truly works for them.”

She added, “PRYPCO One simplifies, accelerates, and rewards every part of the agent journey. It’s not just an app, it’s an ecosystem that recognises and amplifies the value agents bring to the UAE’s property market. We’re proud to see thousands of agents already using PRYPCO One to elevate their business.”

Beyond efficiency, the all-in-one platform brings engagement and recognition to the forefront through its latest feature, ‘PRYPCO Collect’, a gamified rewards system where agents earn points for every transaction or referral. These points can be redeemed for exclusive rewards, from iPhones and luxury goods to allocations on DAMAC Islands, creating a new model of performance-driven motivation in the real estate industry.

With PRYPCO One, the company reinforces its position as a tech-first innovator driving the next phase of real estate efficiency and agent empowerment in the UAE and beyond. By merging data intelligence, digital efficiency, and real-world incentives, PRYPCO is transforming the way real estate professionals engage with clients and opportunities, setting a new benchmark for what the future of real estate technology can look like.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.