More Movers Are Outsourcing Sales: How Elevate Moving Sales Became the Go-To Partner

Elevate’s team of trained moving consultants is changing how moving companies handle sales, one booked move at a time.

SEVERN, MD, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many moving companies across the country, the hardest part of growth isn’t finding leads — it’s converting them. Between dispatch calls, customer questions, and daily operations, even good leads often go cold before anyone can follow up.

That gap has become the focus of Elevate Moving Sales, a Severn-based company that acts as a full-service sales department for movers nationwide. By working directly inside a mover’s CRM and handling every inquiry from the first call to the confirmed booking, Elevate has helped dozens of moving companies close more jobs and stabilize revenue.

The company’s approach has earned it raving reviews from reputable local movers across the United States, many of whom credit Elevate for helping them manage their sales pipeline and maintain consistent bookings during unpredictable seasons. Owners describe the Elevate team as professional, reliable, and deeply knowledgeable about the moving process — qualities that have made the company one of the most trusted sales partners in the industry.

Unlike lead providers or third-party call centers, Elevate integrates directly with a mover’s systems, using platforms such as Supermove, SmartMoving, and Reelow CRM. Its consultants handle both inbound and outbound sales calls, provide estimates, follow up on quotes, and communicate with customers through the life of the move.

“We built Elevate to solve a real problem that most movers face every day,” said Ethan Konkus, co-owner of Elevate Moving Sales. “We’re not here to sell leads or upsell services. Our job is to make sure the leads companies already have actually turn into booked jobs.”

Because Elevate operates entirely on commission, movers only pay after a job is successfully completed. That performance-based model has helped the company build long-term partnerships with both local and long-distance movers who appreciate the shared incentive to close every opportunity.

For many moving company owners, partnering with Elevate has been a turning point. Several report that after just a few weeks of collaboration, their closing rates and booked revenue rose noticeably — all without adding new staff or advertising costs. The consistency and accountability of a trained sales team working behind the scenes has provided what many describe as “breathing room” in an increasingly competitive market.

The moving industry itself is shifting. With new regulations affecting how lead generation companies operate and with growing customer expectations for fast, personal responses, movers are realizing that sales follow-up can no longer be an afterthought. Elevate Moving Sales has positioned itself at the center of that change — blending professionalism, transparency, and proven systems to help moving companies adapt.

“Our mission is simple,” Konkus said. “We help movers grow, one booked job at a time. When they succeed, we succeed.”

Elevate’s continued growth and positive reputation have set it apart as a dependable partner for moving companies looking to strengthen their sales process and deliver better customer experiences.

For more information, visit www.ElevateMovingSales.com

