Docuit Launches AI-Powered Note-Taking Assistant to take notes for Students and Professionals as they work.

Introducing your personal note-taking assistant that captures desktop and browser actions, turning work into step-by-step notes or guides in up to 19 languages.

MD, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Docuit, an AI-powered note-taking assistant developed by Documateit, Inc., has officially launched for Mac and Windows.

The app automatically captures what users do across their desktop or browser — from research and daily work to tutorials — and instantly turns that activity into clear, structured notes or guides.

“People spend hours every week retracing what they already did just to write it down,” said the founder for Documateit, Inc. “Docuit eliminates that busywork by taking notes on behalf of the user — automatically capturing and documenting their actions — so they can focus on doing, not remembering.”

Built with privacy in mind, Docuit includes built-in PII redaction and automatically excludes chat and email apps from capture. Users maintain full control — they can start, pause, resume, or stop capturing data at any time.

Whether you’re teaching a class, training teammates, troubleshooting issues, performing IT operations, or studying, Docuit helps generate clean, shareable notes within minutes.

Key Features

• Real-time desktop & browser capture

• AI-generated notes and guides

• Export notes to Word, PDF, or Notepad

• Translate notes into 19+ languages

• Privacy-first with automatic redaction

• Available for macOS and Windows

How It Works

Docuit captures everything you do across your desktop and browser — from filling out forms and researching online to writing code or exploring new tools.

It tracks your actions, context, and content, then automatically turns them into clear, step-by-step notes or guides for your work or study sessions.

Docuit can even process tutorial, demo, or class videos — detecting text and on-screen context to automatically generate structured notes or learning guides.

Privacy & Control

Docuit offers flexible control: users can start, pause, resume, or end recording at any time.

It includes built-in PII redaction for privacy and automatically excludes email or chat apps based on customizable templates.

While Docuit provides strong exclusion and redaction safeguards, users are encouraged to avoid capturing sensitive or personal data, as no system is perfect.

Docuit offers a 7-day free trial, with plans starting at $20 per month.

Download here - www.docuit.ai

Docuit for Enterprise — Automate Documentation for Teams Everywhere

In addition to its individual and educational use cases, Docuit Enterprise enables global teams to capture and document processes at scale — helping organizations:

• Document faster, with less effort

• Share knowledge more effectively

• Reduce operational errors and inconsistencies

• Create professional, reusable documentation — automatically

Docuit is designed for engineering, operations, legal, research, education, and IT teams that need repeatable, accurate documentation across systems and workflows.

Built for Enterprise Needs

• Enterprise-grade security with data encryption at rest and in transit

• Secure SSO authentication via OIDC-based providers such as Okta, Auth0, and Ping Identity

• Isolated infrastructure per organization for data protection

• Designed to meet ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II standards

• Custom redaction and exclusions to meet business privacy needs

Enterprise-Controlled Deployment

Docuit is delivered as a desktop application for Windows workstations, allowing IT administrators to deploy it manually or via endpoint management tools.

Centralized rollout ensures full admin control and compliance across managed systems.

Learn more about enterprise features at www.docuit.ai/enterprise

About Documateit, Inc.

Documateit, Inc. is a technology company incorporated in Delaware and based in Boston, Massachusetts. The company develops Docuit, an AI-powered productivity tool that simplifies how people capture and share knowledge. Its mission is to make documentation effortless for students, educators, and professionals worldwide.

Media Contact

📧 contact@docuit.ai

🌐 www.docuit.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

