Gravitas Tech & Solutions Launches to Redefine the Relationship between People and AI

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gravitas Tech & Solutions (GTS) today announced the official launch its flagship product, Cicero, designed to restore user autonomy in a digitally fragmented world, and the completion of its first round of funding.Founded on the belief that technology should serve people, and not the other way around, GTS is creating a new class of Trusted Intelligence: Systems that are transparent, ethical, and fully aligned with the individual’s interests.“Our mission is to put people back in control of their digital lives,” said Aaron Lynch Chief Executive Officer at GTS. “Cicero is not an AI assistant; it’s a transformative interface for the age of artificial intelligence. It harmonizes digital complexity into a single, intelligent experience built on integrity.”Cicero: The AI Powered User Experience that Works for You, Not on YouCicero represents a paradigm shift in how people engage with technology. Rather than collecting data to predict or influence behavior, Cicero empowers users with clarity, choice, and control. Built on a privacy-first, platform-agnostic architecture, it acts as a trusted intermediary between individuals and the digital ecosystems that surround them.Cicero’s vision is to Deliver Intelligence with Integrity through:• Unified Digital Experience – Seamless orchestration across platforms, devices and services; a single pane of glass for managing life and work.• Personalized Intelligence – Learns from context, offers proactive recommendations, and provides guidance rooted in understanding.• Privacy and Data Sovereignty – Empowers users to decide how their data is shared; never monetizes or sells user data.• Ethical AI Advocacy – Uses intelligence to serve individual user goals, not manipulative corporate algorithms.“We’re building technology that behaves with integrity,” said Sterling Reasor, Chief Technology Officer at GTS. “Cicero is an advocate, not a compromised filtering platform. It gives users the power to act with confidence to operate freely in the digital world – supported by relevant, personalized intelligence.”Built for Scale, Grounded in EthicsGTS’s founding team unites leaders from Microsoft, Amazon, AWS, and Cisco, holding more than 50 U.S. patents and decades of experience in scaling secure, distributed systems. Our Advisory Board includes experts in AI governance, data compliance, and digital ethics, ensuring that innovation is grounded in trust and accountability.Cicero’s architecture enables adaptive intelligence, contextual learning and seamless orchestration across applications and ecosystems. Its tiered subscription model will be supported by adjacent revenue streams, including ethical advertising partnerships, all designed to sustain growth without compromising user sovereignty.A New Standard for Trusted IntelligenceThe launch of GTS marks the arrival of a company committed to ethical innovation - where intelligence is proactive and principled, personal and private. For technology partners, Cicero offers a foundation for user-centric engagement. For investors, it represents a high-growth opportunity in human-aligned AI, combining the demand for personal data protection with the need for transparent, understandable systems.“Trust is the new differentiator in AI,” added Adam Davies, Chief Marketing Officer at GTS. “The future of AI isn’t just about what machines can do – it's about who they serve. The next generation of intelligence won’t just be powerful – it will be principled. That’s what Gravitas Tech & Solutions stands for.”About Gravitas Tech & Solutions (GTS)Gravitas Tech & Solutions believes technology should serve people. We build trustworthy, human-centered systems that simplify life, empower better decisions, and protect digital independence.Our mission is to deliver Innovation with Integrity - AI designed for people, driven by ethics, and built for a world that demands transparency and trust.For more information, visit https://gts-gravitas.com/

