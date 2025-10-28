Introducing The Notability Company: The First PR Firm Built for Wikipedia Credibility

The Notability Company logo

Wikipedia isn’t just a reference site. It’s one of the most powerful credibility platforms in the world. Most PR teams treat it reactively; we treat it strategically.” — Molly LeCronier, Co-Founder & Principal, The Notability Company

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, at PRSA's annual ICON Conference in Washington, DC, The Notability Company launched as a boutique public relations (PR) firm created to address a long-standing issue: helping brands and nonprofits receive the recognition they deserve on Wikipedia. It is the first PR firm built specifically to help clients earn the independent media coverage essential for creating new pages or enhancing existing ones on the collaborative online encyclopedia.Wikipedia is unlike traditional PR; a compelling story or strong reputation alone isn’t sufficient. Organizations require reliable, third-party coverage from recognized outlets, and even seasoned PR teams often need specialized guidance on what works - and what doesn’t - within the unique framework of Wikipedia.Founded by industry veterans Molly LeCronier and Bill Beutler, the agency combines over 30 years of experience at the intersection of media, reputation, and open knowledge. LeCronier, the founder of Anomolly Consulting, is an award-winning communications strategist known for her expertise in brand storytelling and earned media. Beutler, founder of Beutler Ink, is a highly regarded expert on Wikipedia strategy, boasting two decades of experience in helping organizations effectively navigate its nuances.“The Notability Company is changing the way brands and nonprofits build trust online,” said LeCronier. “Wikipedia isn’t just a reference site. It’s one of the most powerful credibility platforms in the world. Most PR teams treat it reactively; we treat it strategically, putting it at the core of how our clients are recognized and remembered.”The Notability Company works with companies, nonprofits, and institutions of all sizes, along with the executives and leaders connected to them. For organizations without a Wikipedia presence, the firm leads targeted media outreach to establish notability. For those with an existing page, the firm supports strategic growth by securing the types of sources that allow a fuller, more accurate story to be told.“Getting coverage isn’t enough. You need the right kind of coverage,” said Beutler. “Even experienced PR teams struggle to understand how Wikipedia evaluates credibility, and that’s where we come in.”For more information about The Notability Company and how the firm can help an organization succeed on Wikipedia, visit www.thenotability.co # # #About The Notability Company:The Notability Company is the first public relations firm dedicated to helping brands and nonprofits gain the recognition they deserve on Wikipedia. Unlike traditional public relations, the firm focuses on securing independent media coverage from recognized outlets, enabling clients to create and enhance their Wikipedia pages effectively. For more information, visit www.thenotability.co or follow us on LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.