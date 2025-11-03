Canopii Collaborative Expands Into Provider Revenue Cycle Services Through Anchor Healthcare Consultants Acquisition

Canopii Collaborative

LEANDER, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canopii Collaborative , a leading technology-enabled healthcare consulting firm, is proud to announce the acquisition of Anchor Healthcare Consultants —a strategic move that strengthens Canopii’s capabilities in the provider revenue cycle space and accelerates its mission to achieve optimal payer-provider integration while eliminating unnecessary administrative costs across the healthcare ecosystem.With this acquisition, Canopii unites two like-minded organizations, both founded by former Epic employees and dedicated to delivering meaningful, client-first solutions. Anchor’s deep expertise in provider operations and revenue cycle innovation—combined with Canopii’s strong foundation in tech-driven optimization for payers—creates an industry-leading force focused on reducing friction and driving measurable financial improvements across healthcare.“The acquisition of Anchor Healthcare Consultants marks an important step in Canopii’s growth as we expand our solutions to address the needs of both payers and providers,” said Brent Benner, President of Canopii Collaborative.“By adding Anchor’s deep domain expertise in revenue cycle as well as their Neptune analytics platform to our ecosystem, we’re advancing our mission to achieve optimal payer-provider integration, to reduce administrative costs, and improve financial performance across healthcare. We’re excited to welcome Anchor to Canopii and to build on our shared Epic heritage to deliver even greater impact for our clients.”Anchor Healthcare Consultants is widely respected for its experienced, mission-driven team that partners closely with provider organizations to drive meaningful change. Their proprietary tools and accelerators support this work by helping clients identify and act on high-impact optimization opportunities—further aligning with Canopii’s culture of client-first, results-driven collaboration.As part of the acquisition, Joe Galea, Anchor’s Co-Founder and CEO, will remain with the organization and serve as Principal over Provider Solutions at Canopii. Anchor’s entire team will transition into Canopii, leveraging combined infrastructure, talent, and technology to amplify the value they deliver to clients.“Joining Canopii represents an exciting new chapter for Anchor and the clients we serve,” said Joe Galea. “From the beginning, Anchor’s focus has been on helping provider organizations maximize the value of their Epic investment, and now, with Canopii, we’ll have even greater resources and reach to achieve that vision. I’m thrilled that our entire team will continue on this journey as part of Canopii, and I look forward to leading our expanded revenue cycle solutions practice together.”Together, Canopii and Anchor are poised to offer end-to-end application and optimization services for health plans and providers alike—delivering tangible, tech-enabled results across a wide range of operational domains. The merger builds momentum for Canopii’s long-term strategy to tackle the systemic inefficiencies burdening healthcare—particularly the estimated $285 to $570 billion in wasted administrative spending each year. This milestone signals to the industry: Canopii Collaborative is scaling with purpose. With a growing team, deepened capabilities, and a relentless focus on driving meaningful results, Canopii continues to be a place where mission-driven consultants thrive—and where healthcare organizations find real, lasting partnership.About Canopii Collaborative:Canopii is a purpose-built consulting and services partner for payer organizations using Epic. Founded by former Epic employees, Canopii offers unmatched expertise in the Epic Payer Suite — including Tapestry, Healthy Planet, and Payer Platform — to accelerate implementation success, maximize ROI, and build long-term system value through mentorship-driven staffing models, and sustainable managed services. In 2025, Canopii was ranked No. 67 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America—recognizing its rapid growth and commitment to delivering meaningful, tech-enabled results across the healthcare ecosystem.About Anchor Healthcare Consultants:Anchor Healthcare Consultants is a provider-focused consulting firm dedicated to optimizing Epic-based revenue cycle operations. Founded by former Epic professionals, Anchor combines deep technical expertise with hands-on operational insight to deliver tailored analytics, workflow redesign, and performance improvement strategies. The firm partners with healthcare organizations to boost efficiency, lower costs, and expand patient access, driving measurable results across the revenue cycle.

