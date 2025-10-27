Disruption in SNAP Benefits in North Carolina as the Federal Government Shutdown Continues

NORTH CAROLINA, October 27 - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced the November benefits for the 1.4 million North Carolinians who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be delayed if the federal government shutdown continues.

On Oct. 10, 2025, NCDHHS was directed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to delay the issuance of November SNAP benefits due to the ongoing federal shutdown. While October benefits are not impacted, this federal inaction means there is a significant risk that November benefits will not be issued on their normal schedule. As of Oct. 27, 2025, NCDHHS has not received the necessary federal funding for the program.

Additionally, the USDA sent guidance and a notice to states on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, stating it would not be using the roughly $6 billion in federal contingency funds available to keep the SNAP program running for November. The notice also explained that the federal government would not reimburse any state funds used to cover SNAP benefits. SNAP benefits in North Carolina represent about $230 million to $250 million each month. NCDHHS will stay in close communication with federal partners and will issue SNAP benefits to beneficiaries as soon as federal funding is provided.

"I am urging the USDA to take immediate action to prevent more than 1.4 million North Carolinians – including children, people with disabilities, veterans, and working families – from going hungry," said Governor Josh Stein. "Specifically, USDA can deploy federal contingency funds and prevent a disruption of SNAP benefits on November 1. The administration’s refusal to use these available funds as temperatures cool and the Thanksgiving holiday approaches is a cruel abdication of the responsibility to support families and communities. Congress owes it to the American people to return to the negotiating table and come together to reopen the government, stop health care premiums from skyrocketing, and ensure stability for hardworking people across our state and country."

"We know how vital these benefits are for children, seniors, and hardworking families in every corner of our state," said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai. "Our priority is to be transparent and provide clear, factual information so families can prepare for a potential delay in benefits. We will continue to process applications and stand ready to issue benefits as quickly as possible once we receive authorization and funding from our federal partners."

More than 600,000 households comprising 1.4 million individual North Carolinians are due to receive SNAP benefits to help put nutritious and healthy food on the table in November. Four in five North Carolina families participating in SNAP have either a child, senior or an adult with a disability. There are more than 580,000 children in North Carolina that rely on SNAP and more than 80% of people receiving SNAP benefits are working.

Additionally, NCDHHS does not currently have funding to maintain benefits past early November for the more than 262,000 people who depend on the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). This critical program provides healthy food, infant formula, nutrition education and breastfeeding support for pregnant women, new mothers and young children. While it is possible the federal government may allocate additional funding, at present there is no certainty that funding will be received. NCDHHS is currently exploring all options to maintain these benefits if NCDHHS does not receive federal funding for WIC.

The federal government shut down began on Oct. 1, 2025, because Congress did not pass a budget for the new fiscal year. The administration has paused or reduced many federal programs, and more than a million federal workers have been furloughed or are working without pay. The longer the shutdown lasts, the more serious the impacts may become.

NCDHHS is doing everything it can to reduce the impact on North Carolinians. The department understands the uncertainty can be very concerning for individuals and families who rely on these programs. NCDHHS is committed to being transparent and will share the latest updates on the www.ncdhhs.gov/shutdown website.

NCDHHS is providing the following guidance for people who depend on food and nutrition benefits:

Continue to Apply and Renew: All residents should continue to apply for SNAP benefits and submit renewal paperwork on time. County DSS offices remain open and are processing all applications to prevent a backlog when funding is restored.

Check Your Balance: Any benefits currently on your EBT card are still available to use. Check your balance on the ebtEDGE app, at ebtEDGE.com, or by calling the number on the back of your card (1-888-622-7328).

If you or your family is in immediate need for food resources, please call 2-1-1 to be connected with local resources. You can also visit the NCDHHS website dedicated to food access to find a food pantry closest to you.