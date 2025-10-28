Informa’s Partnership with Conference AI Signals Industry Shift in Post-Event Content Revenue

Informa and Conference AI partner to transform live events into year-round revenue engines through AI-powered content.

Our objective is to extend value for attendees and explore ways to generate long-tail revenue.” — Cassandra Smith, Senior Content Director, Informa Markets

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The events industry has entered a new era where live experiences no longer end when attendees leave, and post-show content is transforming one-time events into ongoing revenue opportunities.

Leading this transformation, Informa PLC has established a master agreement with Conference AI to make its AI-powered platform available across its global portfolio of events, kicking off with a pilot at SupplySide Global, running October 27–30 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

A Turning Point for Post-Event Value

Conference AI automatically records, transcribes, and structures every session, surfacing highlights, role-based takeaways, and shareable clips. The result: organizers can now extend the life and revenue potential of their conferences long after the show floor closes.

For organizers under pressure to demonstrate year-round value, this represents a new revenue model for the $1 trillion global events industry.

“So much valuable content happens on stage, but it’s hard to repurpose effectively,” said Amanda White, CEM, SupplySide Conference Content Director, who is pioneering this AI technology. “We’re exploring how to turn sessions into highlights and deeper takeaways that extend their impact.”

Solving a Core Industry Challenge

Traditional post-event workflows rely on manual editing, long turnaround times, and limited reuse. By introducing AI-powered content enrichment, Informa and Conference AI are demonstrating how organizers can automate the conversion of live sessions into reusable knowledge products from digital libraries and premium on-demand passes to sponsor-ready data insights.

“We’re looking at how to save time on post-event content while reducing the leakage that often happens when the event ends,” said Cassandra Smith, Senior Content Director. “Our objective is to extend value for attendees and explore ways to generate long-tail revenue.”

An Informa Portfolio-Wide Opportunity

While SupplySide Global serves as the initial pilot, the partnership framework allows other Informa divisions spanning life sciences, finance, sustainability, cybersecurity, and more to adopt the same model. This agreement opens the door for any Informa brand to deploy Conference AI’s agents as part of their post-event content strategy, driving new efficiency, engagement, and recurring digital revenue.

“Every event generates a massive amount of intelligence, but it usually evaporates once the lights go down,” said Matthew Matze, Co-Founder of Conference AI. “Our AI turns that content into structured insights that organizers, sponsors, and attendees can reuse throughout the year.”

Beyond content capture, Conference AI also enables organizers to generate marketing and social assets instantly from sessions, from quote cards and highlight reels to ready-to-share clips, giving marketing teams a faster, data-driven way to promote insights and sponsors across digital channels.

Are you an Informa Event?

The Future of Conferences

The Informa x Conference AI partnership reflects a broader shift toward continuous engagement, where the impact of an event extends far beyond its closing session. By transforming live programming into structured digital assets, Informa is setting a new standard for how global organizers measure ROI, build community, and deliver value across the full event lifecycle.

With SupplySide Global leading the way, this initiative marks the beginning of a scalable content strategy that can redefine how conferences across Informa’s global portfolio create and capture long-term value.



About Conference AI

Conference AI is an all-in-one platform that transforms live event sessions into structured, monetizable content and intelligence. Using advanced AI agents, the platform captures audio and video directly from stage sessions and automatically produces transcripts, highlights, summaries, and sponsor-ready insights, helping event organizers extend engagement and unlock new revenue opportunities after the event.

Learn more at conferenceai.ai

About Informa

Informa is a leading international events, digital services, and academic research group. The company connects businesses and professionals with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more, and do more. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100, with 14,000 colleagues working in 30 countries.

Learn more at informa.com

