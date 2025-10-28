Portland Homeowner Reclaims Her Property After Wrongful Foreclosure

Consumer Defense Law Group Helps Rescind Another Surplus Trustee Sale and Secures Fresh Start for Oregon Homeowner

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geri Wilson thought she had lost everything. After falling behind on her mortgage payments for nearly a year, the longtime Portland resident faced a devastating foreclosure sale on her home at 6536 NE 63rd Ave — a property she had proudly purchased back in 2006 for $215,500.Wilson was out of time, options, and hope. For 11 months, she struggled under the weight of financial hardship, unable to catch up. The Trustee Sale was completed on April 30, 2025.Devastated but not losing faith, she connected with the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, a faith-driven loss mitigation legal clinic focused on affordable housing and homeownership preservation that helps 80–100 troubled homeowners avoid foreclosure every month. Unfortunately, Geri was already foreclosed upon, so they identified Geri needed much more aggressive legal representation.The nonprofit clinic quickly referred Geri to Consumer Defense Law Group, a consumer rights-focused legal firm known for fighting back against wrongful foreclosure.She officially retained the firm’s services on May 1, 2025, working closely with one of their local foreclosure attorneys in Oregon.“I felt like someone finally heard me,” Wilson said. “They didn’t just offer legal advice — they treated me like I mattered.”The legal team at Consumer Defense Law Group wasted no time. Upon reviewing her case, they found grounds to challenge the foreclosure. After weeks of legal work and persistent advocacy, they confirmed on June 15, 2025, that the Surplus Trustee Sale had been officially rescinded — a rare but powerful legal victory.But the story didn’t end there.With her home reverted back to her, Wilson still needed a way to pay off the defaulted loan. That’s when the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates introduced her to Faith First Bancorp, a faith-based direct lender that obtains wholesale mortgage pricing for clients referred to them from the nonprofit clinic.Together, these organizations helped Wilson not only reverse the Trustee Sale but are now securing a new loan for her so she can retain the home permanently.“They gave me a second chance,” Wilson shared. “Without their help, I would’ve lost everything.”About Consumer Defense Law GroupConsumer Defense Law Group is a consumer-focused law firm dedicated to protecting homeowners from wrongful foreclosures, predatory lending, and mortgage servicing abuse. With a proven track record of legal advocacy across the U.S., the firm fights to ensure every homeowner’s voice is heard.📞 Call: +1 (888) 615-6765🌐 Visit: https://cdlawgroup.com 📧 Email: info@cdlawgroup.com________________________________________About the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer AdvocatesThe Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates is an IRS-recognized 501(c)(3) legal clinic that provides free foreclosure prevention , credit restoration, and refinance readiness support to homeowners in need.📞 Call: 855-622-2435🌐 Visit: www.NACALaw.org 📧 Email: info@nacalaw.org

