BlackPearl Technology, Inc. Partners with Sam Houston State University on Innovative Campus Emergency Response Solution

BlackPearl Technology partnership with Sam Houston State University

BlackPearl Technology partners with SHSU to develop an autonomous mobile emergency response system, advancing campus safety and life-saving innovation.

We are incredibly proud to bridge industry innovation with academic excellence while addressing a critical gap in emergency response infrastructure.” — Misti Jeter, President & Co-Founder

THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackPearl Technology, Inc., a leading technology and product development company, announces a groundbreaking collaboration with Sam Houston State University's College of Science and Engineering Technology to develop an autonomous mobile emergency response system designed to address critical gaps in campus safety infrastructure.

The innovative project originated from Misti Jeter, President & Co-Founder of BlackPearl Technology, Industrial Advisory Board Member of SHSU's Department of Engineering Technology, and Executive Board Member of the American Heart Association (AHA) Gulf Coast Region. After successfully lobbying in Austin for passage of the Landon Payton Act with the AHA, Jeter recognized a critical challenge: while the legislation mandates that all Texas schools implement comprehensive emergency response plans with life-saving equipment accessible within a three-minute walking distance, no federal funding was allocated to support compliance.

During a SHSU Board Meeting, Jeter envisioned a solution that would leverage technology to help schools comply with the newly passed legislation. She submitted her concept to the SHSU College of Science and Engineering Technology, and it was selected as a senior capstone initiative. A four-student team from interdisciplinary majors of Electronics, Computer, and Mechanical Engineering Technology is now tasked with bringing the innovative concept to life.

The Solution: Intelligent, Networked Emergency Response

The proposed system features an autonomous mobile unit capable of rapid deployment via a universal mobile application during emergency events. Key innovations include:

- Rapid Response Technology: Mobile units designed to reach emergencies faster than traditional response methods on expansive campuses

- Connectivity: Application-based deployment system accessible to trained responders and bystanders

- Networked Intelligence: Integrated communication system that automatically alerts and deploys additional units when needed

Always-Ready

- Infrastructure: AC-powered base stations ensuring units remain fully charged and deployment-ready

"This partnership leverages cutting-edge technology to save lives and support schools facing unfunded mandates. As someone who traveled to Austin to lobby for acceptance of the Landon Payton Act at the capital, I've seen firsthand the urgent need for innovative solutions that help schools comply with this life-saving legislation. Working alongside SHSU's talented engineering students, we're creating a scalable solution that can protect students and staff on campuses nationwide," says Misti Jeter.

Dr. Reg Pecen, Sam Houston State University College of Science and Engineering Technology, stated: "This capstone project represents the pinnacle of experiential learning. Our students are solving real-world problems with life-or-death implications. The collaboration with BlackPearl Technology provides our engineering technology students with invaluable industry mentorship while developing a solution that could transform emergency response protocols across educational institutions. We're privileged and honored to contribute our academic expertise to this potentially life-saving innovation."

The project team aims to create a scalable, cost-effective solution that can be implemented across Texas campuses and eventually expanded nationwide, providing schools with a viable path to compliance while enhancing overall campus safety.

About BlackPearl Technology:

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, BlackPearl Technology is a leading provider of innovative IIoT solutions for industries worldwide. Specializing in engineering, manufacturing, and client services, the BlackPearl ecosystem supports the entire product design and development lifecycle from conception to full-scale manufacturing.

The BlackPearl team of skilled electrical, mechanical, software, and firmware engineers is dedicated to bringing innovative ideas to life. By leveraging the latest technology, BlackPearl develops reliable solutions that solve problems and enhance operational processes. All design and development work is conducted in North America. Visit www.BlackPearlTechnology.com to learn more.

About Sam Houston State University College of Science and Engineering Technology:

Located in Huntsville, Texas, the College of Science and Engineering Technology (COSET) at Sam Houston State University is a hub for innovation, discovery, and hands-on learning. Dedicated to advancing research, education, and industry collaboration, COSET empowers the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators to solve real-world challenges.

With programs spanning across eight departments, COSET integrates classroom learning with practical experience through cutting-edge research, internships, and fieldwork. Supported by expert faculty and state-of-the-art facilities, students gain the skills and knowledge to lead in their chosen fields.

Through its commitment to research, education, and collaboration, COSET continues to strengthen Texas’ innovation pipeline and help Sam Houston State University students rise to greater. For more information, visit us at https://www.shsu.edu/academics/science-andengineeringtechnology/.

