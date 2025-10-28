ENDVR Completes Retail Ecosystem with New Consumer Cashback Product to Drive Full-Price Sell-Through at Partner Stores

ENDVR Consumer Cashback In-Store Redemption

ENDVR's Consumer Cash Back drives measurable, full-price sales for retail partners, solving channel conflict and proving the ROI of wholesale marketing

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ENDVR, the retail execution and intelligence platform , today announced the launch of Consumer Cash Back, a new product that empowers brands to turn their digital marketing into measurable foot traffic and full-price sales directly within their network of wholesale partners The product was developed to solve one of the most persistent challenges in modern retail. For many brands, their direct-to-consumer (DTC) promotions can make their retail partners feel like they are in competition, creating friction and making it difficult for brands to invest in their wholesale channel in a way they can truly measure."For years, brands have wanted to support their retail partners, but traditional co-op marketing spend can often feel more like a box-ticking exercise than a strategic initiative, and it's almost impossible to measure the impact," said Steve Gendron, Founder and CEO of ENDVR. "We built Consumer Cash Back to be the tool that finally aligns both channels. It’s the fuel for the top of the flywheel, empowering brands to bring motivated customers to an educated and incentivized sales floor within their partner stores."A Strategic Tool for Driving In-Store SalesConsumer Cash Back transforms a brand's promotion from a potential source of conflict into a powerful tool for driving in-store conversion . Instead of relying on traditional co-op marketing that lacks clear attribution, brands can now run digital, brand-funded consumer cashback offers that are redeemable with proof of purchase from a partner store.Key capabilities of the new product include:Drive Measurable Foot Traffic & In-Store Conversion: For the first time, brands can get direct attribution that links their marketing investment directly to a verified in-store sale, proving the ROI of every dollar spent.Strengthen Partnerships & Protect Brand Equity: By funding full-price sales, brands can drive traffic to their partners without relying on discounts that erode margins and brand value, making them a more strategic partner.Build Verified Wholesale Customer Lists: With every cash-back redemption, brands build a direct relationship with a verified purchaser, opening a new channel for communication and long-term loyalty.Completing the ENDVR EcosystemThe launch of Consumer Cash Back completes the end-to-end ENDVR retail ecosystem, creating a powerful flywheel effect. While ENDVR's Digital Education, Sales Incentives, and Frontline Insights products create a knowledgeable and motivated network of associates, Consumer Cash Back is the final piece that drives the customer into the store to connect with them on the shop floor.Consumer Cash Back is now available to all brand customers through the ENDVR Brand Portal.New brand customers can get started today and launch an instant campaign via the Pay-As-You-Go pricing model for the introductory price of $1 per approved submission until the end of the year.About ENDVR: ENDVR is a Retail Execution and Intelligence Platform that gives brands a direct line to the shop floor. The platform connects a brand's marketing strategy to the thousands of frontline associates who sell their products, providing the tools to build knowledge, drive sell-through and the real-time data to prove the ROI of every dollar invested.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.