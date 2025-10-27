Submit Release
Tim Janis Our Natural World: Returning to Earth, a new Public Television fundraiser releases Nationwide to support PBS

Join Dr. Jane Goodall, Sibylle Szaggars Redford, Robert Redford, John O'Donohue, and other special guests as we explore the wonder of our natural world

CARBONDALE , CO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discover the beauty of Our Natural World through the music of composer Tim Janis with messages from Sibylle Szaggars Redford, Robert Redford, Dr. Jane Goodall, John O'Donohue, & Dr. Jacqui Wilkins. Visual storytelling and narratives which portray a deep connection and wonder for this beautiful Planet Earth, inspiring a reconnection and love for nature. Etheric healing sounds combined with breathtaking cinematography from world renowned photographers and artists including: Emilie Ristevski (Hello Emilie), Jonna Jinton, Elizabeth Gadd, Isabel Paige & Logan Bowden, Elizabeth Demmer-Janis, & Laura & Aaron (parkingonthewildside). Check with your local PBS station for air-dates.

Tim Janis: Our Natural World - Returning to Earth Trailer

