Tim Janis Our Natural World: Returning to Earth, a new Public Television fundraiser releases Nationwide to support PBS

Tim Janis Our Natural World: Returning to Earth

Join Dr. Jane Goodall, Sibylle Szaggars Redford, Robert Redford, John O'Donohue, and other special guests as we explore the wonder of our natural world

CARBONDALE , CO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Discover the beauty of Our Natural World through the music of composer Tim Janis with messages from Sibylle Szaggars Redford, Robert Redford, Dr. Jane Goodall, John O'Donohue, & Dr. Jacqui Wilkins. Visual storytelling and narratives which portray a deep connection and wonder for this beautiful Planet Earth, inspiring a reconnection and love for nature. Etheric healing sounds combined with breathtaking cinematography from world renowned photographers and artists including: Emilie Ristevski (Hello Emilie), Jonna Jinton, Elizabeth Gadd, Isabel Paige & Logan Bowden, Elizabeth Demmer-Janis, & Laura & Aaron (parkingonthewildside). Check with your local PBS station for air-dates.

Tim Janis: Our Natural World - Returning to Earth Trailer

