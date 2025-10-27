Wrnt.Co Launches First Platform Built for Growth Through Warrants

Wrnt.Co launches the first platform built for growth through warrants — modern infrastructure for the innovation economy.

New platform empowers startups and partners to align incentives, share upside, and build smarter strategic relationships

Warrants are one of the startup ecosystem’s most underused tools. They let founders access resources while giving partners, suppliers, and customers a real stake in shared success.” — Duane Good

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wrnt.Co today announced the launch of its warrant management and automation platform, the first purpose-built system for the innovation economy. The platform enables startups and their key collaborators–from service providers and banks to growth partners–to issue, manage, and gain insight into stock warrants that create alignment and fuel long-term success.Warrants have quietly fueled billions in value creation across the startup ecosystem, from early-stage alliances that later became major IPOs to the strategic programs used by leading financial institutions to align with high-growth clients. Yet until now, there has been no infrastructure engineered to manage these powerful instruments. The Wrnt platform changes that, bringing structure, transparency, and scalability to an asset class that has remained largely offline.“Warrants are one of the startup ecosystem’s most underused tools,” said Duane Good, Co-Founder and CEO of Wrnt.Co. “They let founders preserve cash while giving partners, suppliers, and customers a real stake in shared success. We built Wrnt to make that playbook accessible to everyone, not just the giants of Silicon Valley.”Wrnt combines a secure system of record with AI-powered tools for structuring, portfolio intelligence, and program compliance. Early users span a cross-section of the innovation economy, including infrastructure providers, payment platforms, consultancies, and financial institutions, each using Wrnt to launch or manage warrant programs that better align incentives, attract strategic partners, and drive strategic growth.Behind the platform is Wrnt AI, which ingests warrant portfolios in minutes, turning messy PDFs into structured intelligence and real-time insights. Built on Wrnt’s curated corpus of innovation-economy warrants, one of the most comprehensive ever assembled, it gives clients an unprecedented view of how their portfolio compares across industries and deal types.Wrnt’s launch coincides with a pivotal week for the fintech and startup ecosystem, as industry leaders gather for Money20/20 and TechCrunch Disrupt. The company is engaging with clients, investors, and partners at both events to showcase how warrants can unlock smarter, more aligned growth across the innovation economy.Wrnt’s collective team and advisors bring decades of experience across the commercial, legal, accounting, and technical dimensions of warrants in the innovation economy. This depth of expertise ensures Wrnt reflects not only modern technology but also the institutional rigor, compliance, and governance expected by leading financial and corporate partners.About:Wrnt.Co is the first platform purpose-built to simplify, streamline, and scale warrant-based transactions for startups, suppliers, and strategic partners. Founded by Duane Good, Dave Kochbeck, and Hugh Berryman, Wrnt enables smarter growth through structured alignment, giving companies the tools to unlock growth, share upside, and build better partnerships across the innovation economy.Media Contact:press@wrnt.co307-438-WRNT

