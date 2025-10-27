NutriGreene Expands Nationwide Telehealth Nutrition Services Owner of NutriGreene Telehealth Nutrition Services Nicole Barrato

NutriGreene, a leading nutrition counseling practice with over 25 registered dietitians, expands insurance-covered telehealth nutrition counseling nationwide.

Expanding our telehealth services means we can now reach more people who need access to professional nutrition care that’s affordable and covered by insurance” — Nicole Barrato, RD, founder and owner of NutriGreene.

WESTPORT , CT, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NutriGreene , founded in 2012 by registered dietitian Nicole Barrato, RD, has announced the nationwide expansion of its telehealth nutrition counseling program. With more than 25 licensed dietitians and nine physical offices across Connecticut and New York, NutriGreene is making professional, insurance-covered nutrition care available to clients nationwide.The company’s telehealth program allows individuals anywhere in the U.S. to meet virtually with experienced registered dietitians . NutriGreene’s approach emphasizes individualized care, realistic meal planning, and sustainable lifestyle changes, supporting clients in improving their health through evidence-based nutrition guidance.“Expanding our telehealth services means we can now reach more people who need access to professional nutrition care that’s covered by insurance,” said Nicole Barrato, RD, founder and owner of NutriGreene. “What makes NutriGreene special is that we’re not automated or AI-driven — we have a real team of dietitians and coordinators who personally support each client from start to finish.”NutriGreene provides personalized nutrition counseling for weight management, diabetes, cardiovascular wellness, digestive health, and sports performance. The practice is in-network with most major insurance companies, including Blue Cross, Aetna, Cigna, and UnitedHealthcare.Clients can choose between telehealth appointments or in-person sessions at one of NutriGreene’s nine offices across Connecticut and New York. Each client is matched with a dedicated dietitian based on their health goals, lifestyle, and insurance coverage.For more information, visit www.nutrigreene.com or contact info@nutrigreene.com(203) 429-4211.About NutriGreeneFounded in 2012 by registered dietitian Nicole Barrato, RD, NutriGreene is a leading provider of insurance-covered nutrition counseling available both in-person and nationwide via telehealth. With more than 25 licensed dietitians across multiple states, NutriGreene helps individuals and families improve their health through personalized, evidence-based nutrition care.From weight management and diabetes prevention to digestive and cardiovascular wellness, NutriGreene’s mission is to make qualified nutrition guidance accessible, affordable, and human-centered—never app-based or automated. The company partners with most major insurance providers, including Blue Cross, Aetna, Cigna, and UnitedHealthcare.

