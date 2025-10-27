Formhaus Showcases Custom White Oak Table in Westhampton, NY — A Modern Balance of Craft and Design

Custom white oak table with brushed metal top by Formhaus in Westhampton, NY

Formhaus completes a custom white oak table for a modern Westhampton home — combining natural craftsmanship with architectural precision.

Our goal was to create something sculptural yet functional — a piece that feels permanent but visually light.” — Formhaus

WESTHAMPTON, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Formhaus, a New York–based architectural woodworking studio, has completed a custom outdoor table for a modern Westhampton residence. The project blends natural craftsmanship with architectural precision, featuring a solid White Oak base and a brushed metal top designed for both durability and design balance.“Our goal was to create something sculptural yet functional — a piece that feels permanent but visually light,” said Kevin, founder of Formhaus. “It reflects what we love about woodworking: timeless form, honest materials, and enduring proportion.”The table anchors the home’s covered terrace, introducing warmth and texture through White Oak while the metal top reflects light and landscape — creating a subtle harmony between structure and nature.Each surface is sealed with a low-sheen, 100% VOC-free finish, enhancing durability and preserving the natural tone of the wood.This project continues Formhaus’ growing portfolio of custom woodwork across the Hamptons, Long Island, and New York City, supplying custom hardwood countertops , floating shelves, and architectural millwork for residential, hospitality, and commercial interiors.“White Oak brings versatility — it complements both modern and coastal architecture beautifully,” added Kevin. “Our work in the Hamptons focuses on functional design with enduring character.”For project photos and full design details, visit the Formhaus Journal:About FormhausFormhaus is a New York–based architectural woodworking studio specializing in custom hardwood countertops, tabletops, shelving, and millwork. Every piece is handcrafted from sustainably sourced hardwoods and finished with VOC-free coatings to achieve lasting strength and refined simplicity.📍 Location: Farmingdale, NY🌐 Website: https://www.formhaus.com 📧 Email: info@formhaus.com

