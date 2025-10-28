Submit Release
AdSkate Launches 1,000+ Synthetic Audiences to Let Marketers Test Creative Before Launch

AdSkate’s Synthetic Audiences let marketers simulate campaign performance before going live, eliminating wasted ad spend.

Creative drives the majority of campaign performance, but most teams still skip testing because it’s been too slow, too expensive, or too complicated, our Synthetic Audiences change that.”
— Akaash Ramakrishnan, Co-Founder and CEO of AdSkate
NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdSkate has announced the public launch of its Synthetic Audiences, a new capability that allows advertisers to simulate audience reactions to their ads before campaigns go live, with no tracking, no personal data, and no media spend required.

With Synthetic Audiences, anyone, from solo creators to performance marketers to agency teams, can now test ad creative in minutes, gaining insight into how different personas might respond long before committing budget to a campaign.

“Creative drives the majority of campaign performance, but most teams still skip testing because it’s been too slow, too expensive, or too complicated,” said Akaash Ramakrishnan, Co-Founder and CEO of AdSkate. “Synthetic Audiences change that. For the first time, marketers can predict audience response before launch — quickly, safely, and affordably.”



How Synthetic Audiences Work

Synthetic Audiences are AI-modeled populations built from behavioral, psychographic, and contextual data to mirror real-world consumer personas.
Users simply upload their ad creative, whether video, image, or script, and AdSkate simulates how distinct audience segments would respond, revealing which groups it’s most likely to resonate with.

This pre-campaign analysis helps marketers:

- Validate creative before spending on media
- Spot mismatches early between content and audience
- Align messaging with personas that convert
- Shorten learning loops and optimize faster

“Marketers shouldn’t have to wait for campaign data to tell them what went wrong,” said Shreyas Venugopalan, CTO of AdSkate. “Now, they can know before they go.”



Why It Matters in 2025

Marketing budgets are tighter, timelines are shorter, and expectations haven’t eased up.
Creative now accounts for up to 70% of campaign performance (Google, Nielsen), yet most teams still launch without testing.

Synthetic Audiences make pre-campaign validation practical for every marketer, replacing guesswork with data-driven creative confidence.



Availability

Synthetic Audiences are available now at www.adskate.com.
Users can sign up, upload creatives, and begin testing immediately.



About AdSkate

AdSkate is an AI-powered creative analytics and intelligence platform that helps advertisers understand, test, and optimize their ad creative before and after launch. The company’s tools are designed to support both pre-launch strategy and in-flight optimization, using synthetic audience modeling, creative attribute analysis, and privacy-compliant testing.

For more information, visit www.adskate.com.

Max Rosen
AdSkate
