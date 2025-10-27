Mayor Horwath invites Hamiltonians to a Community Safety Summit

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton will host a Community Safety Summit on Monday, November 10, 2025, bringing together residents, community organizations and local leaders to address community safety concerns and strengthen collaboration across the city.

The Summit will explore issues such as hate, gender-based violence and youth and gun violence, while creating space for dialogue, learning and shared understanding. Participants will hear from experts with the Hamilton Police Service and community agencies, take part in facilitated discussions and help identify next steps toward a stronger, more inclusive Hamilton.

“The Community Safety Summit is about coming together as a community to listen, learn, and work toward real solutions,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “By understanding each other’s experiences and challenges, we are building a city where everyone feels safe and supported.”

Event Details

Date: Monday, November 10, 2025

Time: 8:30 a, to 3:30 pm

Location: LiUNA Station, King George Ballroom, 360 James St. N., Hamilton

RSVP: Registration by November 5, 2025 at hamilton.ca/communitysafetysummit

Unable to attend?

Share your feedback through the Community Safety Input page on Engage Hamilton. Community insights will help guide Summit discussions and inform ongoing work through Hamilton’s Community Safety and Well-Being Plan.

“The safety and well-being of Hamilton residents is our top priority,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “Every voice matters, and we’re grateful to all those who are contributing by completing the Community Safety Input page or joining us at the Summit.”

The City of Hamilton, in collaboration with the Hamilton Police Service and community agencies, remains committed to ongoing engagement and shared efforts to create a stronger and more inclusive community for all.

Additional Resources