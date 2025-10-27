House Bill 1704 Printer's Number 2385
|PENNSYLVANIA, October 27 - 2093
|Referred to INSURANCE, July 8, 2025
|Reported as committed, July 14, 2025
|First consideration, July 14, 2025
|Re-committed to RULES, July 14, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, Sept. 10, 2025
|Laid on the table, Sept. 10, 2025
|Removed from table, Sept. 10, 2025
|2385
|Second consideration, with amendments, Sept. 30, 2025
|Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, Sept. 30, 2025
|(Remarks see House Journal Page ), Sept. 30, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, Oct. 1, 2025
|Third consideration and final passage, Oct. 1, 2025 (203-0)
|In the Senate
|Referred to BANKING AND INSURANCE, Oct. 3, 2025
|Reported as committed, Oct. 27, 2025
|First consideration, Oct. 27, 2025
