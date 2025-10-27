House Bill 1704 Printer's Number 2385

PENNSYLVANIA, October 27 - 2093 Referred to INSURANCE, July 8, 2025 Reported as committed, July 14, 2025 First consideration, July 14, 2025 Re-committed to RULES, July 14, 2025 Re-reported as committed, Sept. 10, 2025 Laid on the table, Sept. 10, 2025 Removed from table, Sept. 10, 2025 2385 Second consideration, with amendments, Sept. 30, 2025 Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, Sept. 30, 2025 (Remarks see House Journal Page ), Sept. 30, 2025 Re-reported as committed, Oct. 1, 2025 Third consideration and final passage, Oct. 1, 2025 (203-0) In the Senate Referred to BANKING AND INSURANCE, Oct. 3, 2025 Reported as committed, Oct. 27, 2025 First consideration, Oct. 27, 2025

