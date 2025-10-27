Senate Bill 737 Printer's Number 1278

PENNSYLVANIA, October 27 - Senate Bill 737 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BAKER, KEARNEY, COMITTA, BROWN, VOGEL, COSTA, STEFANO, CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, DUSH Short Title An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in municipal authorities, further providing for definitions, providing for public safety authorities and further providing for purposes and powers. Memo Subject Allowing Counties the Option to Create EMS Authorities Actions 0758 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, May 7, 2025 1278 Reported as amended, Oct. 27, 2025 First consideration, Oct. 27, 2025 Generated 10/27/2025 05:00 PM

