Senate Bill 737 Printer's Number 1278

PENNSYLVANIA, October 27 - Senate Bill 737

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

BAKER, KEARNEY, COMITTA, BROWN, VOGEL, COSTA, STEFANO, CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, DUSH

Short Title

An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in municipal authorities, further providing for definitions, providing for public safety authorities and further providing for purposes and powers.

Memo Subject

Allowing Counties the Option to Create EMS Authorities

Actions

0758 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, May 7, 2025
1278 Reported as amended, Oct. 27, 2025
First consideration, Oct. 27, 2025

