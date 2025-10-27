Senate Bill 737 Printer's Number 1278
PENNSYLVANIA, October 27 - Senate Bill 737
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BAKER, KEARNEY, COMITTA, BROWN, VOGEL, COSTA, STEFANO, CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, DUSH
Short Title
An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in municipal authorities, further providing for definitions, providing for public safety authorities and further providing for purposes and powers.
Memo Subject
Allowing Counties the Option to Create EMS Authorities
Actions
|0758
|Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, May 7, 2025
|1278
|Reported as amended, Oct. 27, 2025
|First consideration, Oct. 27, 2025
Generated 10/27/2025 05:00 PM
