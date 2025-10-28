Fedstack Recognized as 2026 Elev8 GovCon Honoree

Fedstack recognized for advancing AI-ready talent and modernizing the federal workforce through innovation and partnership.

Being recognized as a 2026 Elev8 Honoree affirms our mission to deliver innovation and build the workforce that will drive the next era of federal modernization.” — Chris Coligado, Executive Vice President, Fedstack

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fedstack, a technology and workforce solutions leader advancing AI readiness and digital transformation across government agencies, has been recognized for the second consecutive year among OrangeSlices’ 2026 Elev8 GovCon honorees.

The Elev8 GovCon Awards celebrate companies that exemplify excellence in government contracting by combining operational performance with a culture of partnership, integrity, and continuous improvement. Honorees are evaluated across eight key areas, including talent growth, innovation, philanthropy, efficiency, and industry engagement.

Fedstack was selected for its work advancing the next generation of AI-ready, cleared professionals through modern, mission-aligned training programs. With artificial intelligence embedded throughout its vetting and development process, Fedstack is helping federal agencies and Fortune 500 partners close critical skill gaps and accelerate technology adoption across the enterprise.

About Fedstack

Fedstack is a technology and workforce solutions leader advancing AI readiness and digital transformation across government agencies. Led by an experienced leadership team with more than 100 years of combined federal consulting experience, Fedstack has successfully delivered transformation programs across 25 federal departments and agencies. The company provides strategic consulting and talent development to Fortune 500 companies and government clients, deploying high-aptitude technical staff trained on leading technologies aligned to each client’s mission and technical environment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.