From Underground Canvases to Children’s Pages: Los Angeles Artist CJ Wild Illustrates A Is for Avocado

A is for Avocado, Read-Aloud Rhymes

L.A. painter, CJ Wild brings his bold, outsider, graphic style to his first children’s book, A Is for Avocado: Read-Aloud Rhymes, written by Charles Jay.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles painter and outsider artist CJ Wild, known for his vibrant, graphic paintings in the underground art scene, has illustrated his first children’s book, A Is for Avocado: Read-Aloud Rhymes, written by Charles Jay. The book combines playful, rhythmic poems with colorful illustrations, creating read-aloud experiences that spark laughter, curiosity, and shared moments between adults and children.

Launching November 1 on Amazon worldwide, this 7x10-inch English-language paperback is designed for parents, grandparents, and caregivers who enjoy reading aloud. The short poems encourage participation, while the lively illustrations invite engagement, conversation, and imagination.

“Children respond naturally to rhythm and color,” says Charles Jay. “I wanted the poems to feel like play, where kids can anticipate endings, laugh at surprises, and join in. Reading together is about connection, not instruction.”

Jay adds that the book grew from reading and writing with his own child. “Those early moments showed me how humor and rhythm draw kids in. It’s not about teaching lessons but about creating joyful, shared experiences.”

For CJ Wild, adapting his art for children was a new creative direction. “I wanted the pictures to feel like invitations,” he says. “Bright, simple, and quirky so kids can imagine their own stories. It was exciting to bring the energy of my paintings into a world for children.”

A Is for Avocado: Read-Aloud Rhymes features characters such as the Trojan Horse, the Blue-Tailed Mermaid, and the Lonely Coyote. Each poem carries its own rhythm and humor, blending illustration and storytelling into a lively read-aloud experience for families.

About the Author

Charles Jay grew up in the Midwest and now lives in Los Angeles. Inspired by reading with his own child, he writes short, rhythmic poems that create playful, engaging moments for families to share.

About the Illustrator

CJ Wild is a Los Angeles-based painter and outsider artist known for bold, graphic characters and imaginative style. A Is for Avocado: Read-Aloud Rhymes marks his first children’s book project. Represented by The Wolf Fine Art, his work bridges fine art and illustration with energy, creativity, and accessibility.

About The Wolf Fine Art

The Wolf Fine Art represents emerging and established contemporary artists in Los Angeles, including CJ Wild. The gallery connects artists and audiences through exhibitions, publications, and collaborations.

Availability:

A Is for Avocado: Read-Aloud Rhymes

Paperback, 7x10 inches, English

ISBN-13: 979-8-26846-347-7

Available November 1 on Amazon worldwide

