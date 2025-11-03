BlendMount and Escort Radar Announce Strategic Partnership: Precision Meets Protection

BlendMount Escort Radar Partnership

COTATI, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlendMount, a leader in precision-engineered vehicle mounts, and Escort Radar, a pioneer in advanced radar detection technology, are proud to announce a new strategic partnership. This collaboration combines the strengths of both companies to deliver superior driving solutions that enhance safety, convenience, and performance for drivers nationwide.“By partnering with Escort Radar, we are able to bring drivers a fully integrated experience that combines our custom-fit mounts with the most reliable radar detection technology on the market,” said Michael Giordano, President of J28 Design. “This partnership exemplifies our commitment to innovation and quality—truly where Precision Meets Protection.”Through this partnership, customers can expect:● Integrated Product Solutions: Seamlessly combine Escort’s radar detectors with BlendMount’s vehicle-specific mounts for optimal performance.● Co-Branded Initiatives: Receive exclusive updates, offers, and communications highlighting the benefits of the partnership.● Industry Event Collaborations: Experience live demonstrations showcasing the synergy between advanced radar detection and precision mounting solutions.“Escort Radar is committed to delivering the highest level of protection and performance to drivers,” said Jonas Forsberg, CEO of Escort Radar. “Partnering with BlendMount allows us to ensure that our customers not only have the most accurate radar detection but also enjoy a flawless, integrated installation in their vehicles.”This partnership reinforces both companies’ dedication to excellence, providing drivers with innovative solutions that prioritize safety, convenience, and performance.For more information about BlendMount and Escort Radar, visit www.blendmount.com and www.escortradar.com

