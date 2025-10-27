Event Rents Expands to Colorado Springs with New Location Opening Fall 2025

Event Rents announces the opening of its newest Colorado Springs location, continuing over 30 years of excellence in event rentals.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Event Rents, the trusted name in the Colorado event rental industry for the last three decades, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Colorado Springs this fall.

The new 3,000 square foot facility will allow Event Rents to better serve Southern Colorado with its full range of event rental offerings—from tents and linens to elevated furniture and tablescapes.

“For more than 30 years, Event Rents has partnered with clients to bring their most important moments to life,” said Lenny McClain, President. “Our Colorado Springs expansion ensures that we can continue to provide exceptional service and access to high-quality rental products for weddings, corporate events, private celebrations, and community gatherings across the region.”

Event Rents has long been recognized for its commitment to excellence, personalized service, and industry-leading inventory. With this new location, the company reaffirms its dedication to supporting Colorado’s growing event landscape with unmatched expertise and reliability.

Conveniently located at 6275 Corporate Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80919, the Event Rents team will be available by appointment to assist clients in planning their events and exploring rental solutions tailored to their needs. Contact them by calling 719-960-0800.

About Event Rents

Founded in 1993, Event Rents is Colorado’s and Arizona’s premier event rental company, known for its extensive selection of tents, tables, chairs, linens, glassware, and specialty décor. With locations in Denver, Phoenix, Vail/Aspen, and now Colorado Springs, Event Rents continues to set the standard for exceptional events across the Mountain West.

Location

6275 Corporate Drive

Colorado Springs, CO 80919

Phone: 719-960-0800

