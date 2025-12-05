Prim Event Rentals Joins the Divinity Event Productions Family, Launching a New Chapter as Prim by Divinity

Prim Event Rentals by Divinity

Same trusted team, same elevated service—now with expanded resources, capabilities, and creative possibilities through Divinity Event Productions.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prim Event Rentals, a leader in luxury event rentals and design across the Southwest, is proud to announce its acquisition by Divinity Event Productions. The company will now operate under the name Prim by Divinity, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both brands.

While the partnership represents meaningful growth and expanded capabilities, the foundation of Prim remains the same. The same trusted team continues to lead the brand, with Maureen Harkness serving as President of Prim Event Rentals, working closely alongside Divinity’s CEO, Jaime Figueroa, and Director of Operations, Melissa Weihert. All Prim staff will remain in place to ensure a seamless transition and continued excellence in client service.

“This partnership represents the evolution of what we’ve been building toward for years — growth, collaboration, and limitless creative potential,” said Maureen Harkness, President of Prim Event Rentals. “Our clients can expect the same trusted team, same high-touch service, and same attention to detail they’ve always known, now backed by Divinity’s production, lighting, and fabrication capabilities. It’s the same Prim our clients know—only better.”

Under this new structure, Prim Event Rentals joins Divinity’s network of brands, which includes Divinity Event Productions and Linens by Divinity, while maintaining its own identity, operations, and client-facing experience. Both companies will continue to operate independently, with plans to collaborate on select productions and cross-promotional initiatives in the near future.

This partnership brings together two industry leaders to create one of the most comprehensive event resources in the region — combining Prim’s signature design sensibility and luxury rental collection with Divinity’s robust production and technical expertise. The result is a powerhouse partnership offering clients a wider range of products, services, and in-house capabilities than ever before.

A Continued Legacy of Design Excellence

Lara McDonald, founder of Prim Event Rentals, will remain connected to the brand in a consulting capacity, contributing her expertise to complex event designs and continuing to support the high-touch clients and creative partners she has cultivated over the years. Her vision and dedication have been instrumental in shaping Prim into the brand it is today.

“Lara’s creative legacy is foundational to Prim’s identity,” added Harkness. “Her artistry, relationships, and design perspective will continue to inspire how we approach every project moving forward.”

Commitment to Clients and the Community

For clients, this transition will be seamless — there will be no changes to contracts, pricing, or service. Both brands will continue to operate from their existing facilities, and each will maintain its own website and client interface. Plans are in place to enhance cross-promotion and integrated offerings in 2026 and beyond.

As part of Divinity Event Productions, Prim will have access to expanded inventory, enhanced production resources, and new opportunities for creative collaboration. New rental products are already arriving, and the company will work closely with clients to develop a strategic capital expenditure plan for 2026–2027, ensuring that its evolving inventory reflects the needs and vision of its design partners.

This partnership allows both brands to further their shared mission of delivering innovative, design-forward experiences for weddings, corporate events, and celebrations of every kind across the Southwest.

“We’ve always believed that the best events are built on trust, creativity, and collaboration,” said Harkness. “Now, we have an even stronger foundation to bring those values to life for our clients.”

About Prim Event Rentals:

Based in Phoenix, Prim Event Rentals is a leader in luxury event rentals and design across the Southwest. Known for its elevated aesthetic, exceptional service, and curated collection of furnishings, Prim has been a trusted partner to event planners, designers, and clients for over a decade.

About Divinity Event Productions

Divinity Event Productions is a full-service event production company offering lighting, audio/visual, linens, staging, and custom design for weddings, galas, and large-scale corporate events. Headquartered in Phoenix, Divinity’s family of brands — including Divinity Event Productions, Linens by Divinity, and now Prim by Divinity — provides comprehensive creative solutions across the Southwest.

