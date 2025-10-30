Datatel Launches PCI Scope Wizard A Free Online Tool to Simplify PCI Compliance for Businesses That Accept Credit Cards

PCI Scope Wizard

Free online tool helps organizations of all sizes quickly identify their PCI scope and required SAQs in just 15 minutes

"PCI compliance starts with clarity. The PCI Scope Wizard helps every organization understand its scope and take the right next step toward compliance." — Barnard Crespi, Co-CEO, Datatel Inc.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Datatel Communications Inc, and innovator in secure payment, automation and risk management technology, today announced the release of their PCI Scope Wizard : Self-Help version, a free online tool that helps organizations of any size or industry including healthcare providers, municipalities, utilities, non-profits, and private businesses quickly identify their PCI Compliance scope and the required Self-Assessment Questionnaires (SAQs).For most organizations that accept credit card payments, PCI compliance remains confusing and time-consuming. PCI Scope Wizard Self-Help makes it simple: in just 15 minutes, users can map where card data touches their systems, people, and processes and instantly see which PCI Self-Assessment Questionnaires (SAQs) apply to them.“Whether you’re a hospital, a municipality, or a small business, PCI DSS compliance starts with understanding your scope,” said Barnard Crespi, Co-CEO of Datatel Inc. “The PCI Scope Wizard walks users through this process in plain English, removing the guesswork and helping them move forward with confidence.”Key Benefits• For All Sectors: Designed for commercial businesses, healthcare, government, utilities and non-profits• Guided Discovery: Step-by-step questions that clearly walks you through what information you need• SAQ Identification: Automatically matches your payment environment to the right Self-Assessment Questionnaires.• Time Savings: Reduces hours and possibly days of research• Clarity & Confidence: Equips teams with the knowledge they need before getting started.The PCI Scope Wizard Self-Help is available now for organizations and partners to explore at www.datatel-systems.com/pci-scope-wizard/ “PCI compliance doesn’t have to be overwhelming,” added Crespi. “This tool helps every organization that accepts credit card payments understand their responsibilities and take the right next step toward compliance.”About Datatel Communications IncAt Datatel, we empower businesses to de-risk their payment processes, helping them focus on being more agile, profitable, secure, and successful. By leveraging our cutting-edge payment software solutions and PCI-focused services, Datatel helps businesses significantly reduce the inherent vulnerabilities of handling credit card data by ensuring efficient operations, meeting payment card industry security requirements, and enabling them to focus on growth and their customers.As a PCI Level 1 Service Provider and PCI SSC Associate Participating Organization, we are committed to safeguarding our customers' payment ecosystems and advocating for payment security standards globally.Twenty-seven years ago, we launched Datatel with the vision of delivering innovative interactive voice response and business process automation solutions to enterprises. As we evolved and grew, our focus homed in on secure payment software and secure phone payment solutions to help our clients achieve greater efficiencies and future proof their operations.Datatel’s IVR Payments , Payment Technology, and transaction automation solutions are employed globally by thousands of businesses, healthcare providers, academic institutions, government, software companies, and service providers.At Datatel, we believe that a society that shortchanges its youngest and most vulnerable members is one that forfeits its own future. With that in mind, Datatel is involved with our community, working as a team to provide those who are in need with the support that will help them overcome their challenges, resulting in a brighter future for all of us and for generations to comeOur success comes from investing in our people, our customers, our partners, and technology. With a focus on innovation and security, we have arrived at a service delivery model that guarantees our customers’ satisfaction.

