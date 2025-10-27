Pic2: Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd. bulk drug complex located at Vapi (State of Gujrat) is one of the largest integrated antibiotic manufacturing complexes in its class. This facility specializes in the manufacture of cephalosporin API's (Active Pharmaceutical

India’s drug giant Taj Pharmaceuticals is linked to exporting NPP, a fentanyl precursor, to U.S. clients. DEA data tie Indian chemicals to 38 states

CORK, IRELAND, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GeoBuzz Press - For years, U.S. authorities have tracked the flow of illicit synthetic opioids into the country via complex global supply chains. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have repeatedly flagged shipments containing Fentanyl and its precursor chemicals, many of which trace back to India — now among the largest exporters of these compounds to the U.S. market.

A U.S. pharmaceutical buyer has come forward with evidence implicating Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, (see in pic1 )a major Indian generics company, in offering to produce and export N-phenethyl-4-piperidone (NPP) — a key fentanyl precursor — directly to U.S. clients. The communications include quality certificates, export assurances, and promises to circumvent customs scrutiny. （see in pic 2）

The International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) has repeatedly identified India as a leading exporter of NPP and 4-ANPP — both key precursors in fentanyl synthesis. DEA seizure data from 2024–2025 show fentanyl-related chemicals of Indian origin appearing in 38 U.S. states.

According to a BBC investigation, Indian chemical firms have been accused of supplying fentanyl precursors under falsified documentation, exploiting gaps in international export controls.

CNN similarly reported that 'India has emerged as a growing player in the illicit fentanyl trade,' citing U.S. intelligence assessments.

India’s $50 billion pharmaceutical sector contributes roughly 1.72% of GDP and employs about 2.7 million people, granting it enormous influence over regulators. Industry insiders admit that enforcement actions are often symbolic — inspections are pre-announced, and violations result in fines smaller than a single batch’s profit.

The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on several Indian nationals and firms linked to fentanyl precursor exports, while visa revocations for executives have surged since 2023. Washington continues to pressure New Delhi to strengthen export verification and crackdown on chemical diversion.

India’s pharmaceutical industry — once hailed as the 'pharmacy of the world' — now faces increasing scrutiny for its hidden role in the fentanyl epidemic ravaging the United States. The Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited case underscores a deeper systemic issue: the fusion of technical capacity, weak regulation, and political insulation that sustains an illicit chemical pipeline.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.