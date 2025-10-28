PAIRS Foundation Launches 'IronBond,' a Five-Year Fatherhood Initiative for Florida

Rachel Marmor, LMHC IronBond

Rachel Marmor Named Program Director

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PAIRS Foundation today announced the launch of IronBond : Forging Stronger Fathers, Families & Futures, a five-year, federally funded initiative designed to empower 600+ fathers in South Florida through evidence-based support and engagement services. The program is made possible by a $749,999 annual award under a U.S. Department of Health & Human Services funding opportunity for responsible fatherhood.PAIRS also announced the appointment of Rachel Marmor, LMHC, as Program Director. Marmor is a licensed mental health counselor and veteran training leader with deep experience in program development, workforce and family systems, and trauma-informed practice.Why IronBond Matters in South FloridaResearch consistently finds that engaged, responsible fatherhood improves outcomes for children and communities. Highlights include:— Nearly 1 in 4 U.S. children live without a biological, step, or adoptive father in the home (National Fatherhood Initiative).— In Florida, children with actively involved fathers are 33% less likely to drop out and 43% more likely to earn A’s (America First Policy Institute).— Father-absent households correlate with higher poverty rates, more behavioral challenges, and lower academic performance (multiple Florida news and research summaries).IronBond addresses local gaps by serving low-income and underserved fathers who face barriers such as employment instability, limited parenting education, and strained co-parenting relationships.What IronBond ProvidesParticipants will access a comprehensive, relationship-centered pathway that includes:— Parenting & co-parenting skills grounded in evidence-based relationship education.— Communication, conflict-resolution, and de-escalation training.— Employment and mentorship linkages with workforce partners.— Peer support groups and ongoing case navigation.— Family relationship education that strengthens father-child bonds.Leadership“I am honored to lead IronBond and to work alongside the PAIRS team, community partners, and the hundreds of fathers who will participate,” said Rachel Marmor, LMHC. “This program offers a real opportunity to change life trajectories—for fathers, their children, and our broader South Florida communities.”“IronBond fills a critical gap by pairing relationship education with workforce pathways and peer support,” said Seth Eisenberg, CEO of PAIRS Foundation. “Rachel’s leadership ensures we deliver services and measurable outcomes that matter to families.”First Cohorts & EligibilityService Area: Miami-Dade & Broward CountiesWho Qualifies: Fathers (including noncustodial) and expectant fathers; priority for low- to moderate-income households.Languages: English; Spanish/Creole access available through partners.Cost: No cost to eligible participants.Start: Rolling enrollment beginning January 2026Community PartnershipsIronBond will collaborate with workforce, education, behavioral health, and community-based organizations to streamline referrals and services. Early partners and outreach targets include workforce agencies, community colleges, and local fatherhood/parenting coalitions. Organizations interested in partnering can contact rachel@pairs.com.Enroll, Refer, or PartnerEnroll/Refer: https://www.pairs4me.com/iron-bond-fathers Media/Partnerships: rachel@pairs.com | (954) 825-3133About PAIRS FoundationPAIRS Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening families through evidence-based relationship education that improves emotional resilience, communication, and conflict resolution. For more information, visit https://www.pairs4me.com

