Preserving NY’s Olympic Legacy & Expanding Forest Protections

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation (S.8047/A.3628) implementing the potential constitutional amendment authorizing continued use and improvement of the Mount Van Hoevenberg Olympic Sports Complex in Essex County. This landmark legislation secures New York’s Olympic legacy by allowing essential upgrades to world-class training facilities, while simultaneously expanding and protecting the Adirondack Park Forest Preserve with the addition of at least 2,500 acres of new public lands.

“New Yorkers will have the opportunity to decide whether to move forward with this important constitutional amendment,” Governor Hochul said. “By signing this legislation, we’re ensuring that if voters approve the measure, the State will be ready to implement it immediately, allowing New York to strengthen its Olympic legacy at Mount Van Hoevenberg while protecting the Adirondack wilderness that defines who we are as New Yorkers.”

Environmental Protection and Balance

If the Constitutional Amendment is passed by the voters, under this new law, the State is authorized to use a limited portion of Forest Preserve lands at the Mount Van Hoevenberg Olympic Sports Complex for the operation and maintenance of Nordic skiing and biathlon trails and their necessary facilities. To offset this use, the legislation requires the State to acquire at least 2,500 acres of true forest land within the Adirondack Park for inclusion in the Forest Preserve.

State Senator Dan Stec said, “The legislation implementing the constitutional amendment authorizing continued use and improvement of the Mount Van Hoevenberg Olympic Sports Complex in Essex County is vital to our region. It resolves a longstanding issue for the county, ensures our Olympic facilities remain state-of-the-art and protects the Adirondack Park Forest Preserve. I’m pleased that the governor has signed it into law.”

Sustainable Legacy for the Adirondacks

The Mount Van Hoevenberg Olympic Sports Complex, located in the Town of North Elba, is home to world-class Nordic skiing, biathlon and bobsled facilities. It has hosted Olympic and World Cup events and serves as a year-round training site for athletes from around the world. The legislation, which becomes effective if the amendment to allow Olympic Sports Complex in Essex County on State Forest Preserve Land also referred to as: Proposal 1 — Use of Mount Van Hoevenberg Sports Complex Land and Acquisition of 2,500 Acres for Adirondack Park Amendment (2025) Proposal 1 is adopted, ensures that all development at the complex will conform to the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan and be authorized through a Unit Management Plan under state environmental law.

The legislation would build upon New York’s leadership in protecting the Adirondack Park’s over six million acres of public and private land that form the largest publicly protected area in the contiguous United States. The legislation would only become effective if Proposal 1 is adopted. Information can be found here.