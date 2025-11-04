Bridger Insurance Services Selects Radity to Power Modern Distribution Platform

Radity provides software engineering, staff augmentation, and ready‑to‑use solutions for insurers Bridger Auto Quote

Radity develops new platform to streamline onboarding and agency management, supporting Bridger’s multi-state expansion.

We chose Radity because of their deep understanding of our business and commitment to working alongside us as a true partner,” — Jim Lee, Chief Operating Officer at Bridger Insurance Services

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radity , a Swiss-based insurance technology company, today announced that it has been selected by Bridger Insurance Services to develop a next-generation distribution platform. The solution will modernize agent onboarding, quoting, and policy servicing as Bridger expands its non-standard auto insurance offerings into new states.With the new distribution platform, agents will spend less time with manual processes and customers will experience faster, more seamless servicing. The platform will unify agency, commission and hierarchy management into one system, and will enable Bridger to sunset multiple legacy platforms.“We chose Radity because of their deep understanding of our business and commitment to working alongside us as a true partner,” said Jim Lee, Chief Operating Officer at Bridger Insurance Services. “This platform gives us the ability to tailor workflows and agent journeys to fit how Bridger operates, and make it easier for us to scale as we expand into new states and new products.”“The Bridger team has a clear vision for how they want to grow and better serve their customers and agency distribution partners. We’re proud that we were selected to provide the technology and delivery expertise to support their growth,” said Ozkur Aksakal, CEO & Founder of Radity. “We value the partnership with Bridger Insurance to deliver on their vision.”"Radity delivers highly praised, customizable distribution portals for auto insurance carriers that strengthen their competitive advantages," said Tom Capp, Senior Vice President at Radity.The platform will support multi-tier structures and provide for granular access controls while delivering faster quote-to-bind workflows with VIN-based intake, license-aware logic, and over 20 planned integrations. In addition, Radity will also develop a mobile claims app along with delivering cloud services and staff augmentation.About Radity: Radity accelerates digital transformation for P&C insurers, MGAs, and embedded insurance players. With deep expertise in both commercial and personal lines, Radity combines Swiss engineering precision with scalable modern tech. The company enables faster go-to-market for new products and channels, while delivering seamless user experiences. Radity is ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certified and serves clients across North America and Europe. Learn more at www.radity.com

