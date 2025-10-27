Headamentals Launches to Help Leaders Navigate the Chaos of Politics, AI, and Modern Burnout

Headamentals offers a steady hand and a simple truth: Leadership begins when the inner noise ends. You can't lead others until you quiet the chaos within.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the world spinning faster than ever—political division, economic instability, AI disruption, job insecurity, and burnout across every level of business—leaders everywhere are struggling to steady their teams and themselves.That's where Headamentals: How Leaders Can Crack Negative Self-Talk comes in. Released October 28, 2025, this timely new book by Dr. Suzy Burke, Ryan Berman, and Rhett Power delivers a practical toolkit for leaders to calm the chaos, manage the mental noise, and lead their organizations with focus and confidence."Headamentals helps you calm the chaos," says co-author Rhett Power. "This book helps you lead with clarity and confidence by quieting the spin and the noise in your own head—because your team feels it too, often even more intensely. To build a winning, resilient team today, you have to start by calming the chaos in your own head."A Leadership Manual for Turbulent TimesHeadamentals introduces a powerful framework for leaders to manage the mental chatter that undermines decision-making and confidence. The authors call it the 3-C Method—Catch, Challenge, and Change—a system that helps leaders identify negative self-talk patterns before they infect team morale.In a time when employees crave clarity and psychological safety, this book delivers a science-backed, story-driven path to greater resilience and focus. It's being hailed by top leaders and coaches around the world as the book every leader didn't know they needed—until now.What the World's Top Leaders Are Saying"I love this book! It provides wonderful advice for anyone navigating Corporate America, from individuals to the CEOs I coach."— Marshall Goldsmith, #1 Executive Leadership Coach and NY Times Best Seller"A book I'd love to have read 20 years ago – accurate and tangible insight for all emerging leaders."— David Lawlor, President, Kellanova Europe (NYSE: K)"Headamentals is like a tune-up for your leadership brain—part therapy, part coaching, and 100% overdue."— Eric Ryan, Co-Founder of Method, OLLY, and WellyWhy It Matters Right NowPolitics and polarization are fracturing teams; Headamentals teaches how to lead with empathy, not anxiety.Economic uncertainty is fueling self-doubt and fear in leadership—this book offers a straightforward process to reset thinking.Technology and AI are changing the game daily; leaders need the mental agility to adapt and stay calm under pressure.Business survival depends on leaders who can regulate their own self-talk before they try to inspire others.About the BookTitle: Headamentals: How Leaders Can Crack Negative Self-TalkAuthors: Rhett Power, Dr. Suzy Burke, and Ryan BermanPublisher: Page Two BooksRelease Date: October 28, 2025Available at: Barnes & Noble Amazon , and AudibleAbout the AuthorsDr. Suzy Burke – Organizational psychologist and leadership coach whose research on self-talk and performance has influenced executives and teams globally.Ryan Berman – Founder of Courageous and author of Return on Courage, a sought-after advisor helping companies and leaders act with clarity and conviction.Rhett Power – CEO and Co-Founder of Accountability Inc., recognized by Global Gurus as the #1 Thought Leader on Entrepreneurship and a Marshall Goldsmith 100 Coach.

