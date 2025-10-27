AG’s office secures 13-year sentence against individual who stole $750,000 in merchandise across three counties

A Snohomish County Superior Court sentenced Micah Snyder to 160 months in prison last week after he pled guilty to stealing more than $750,000 in high-end sneakers and jewelry in multiple burglaries throughout King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties. The Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case of organized retail theft.

“Our team successfully prosecuted one of the most prolific retail thieves we have seen in years,” said AG Nick Brown. “I’m proud of the work our attorneys do every day to keep Washingtonians safe.”

In July, Snyder pled guilty to three felony counts of first-degree burglary, one of which included a firearm; one felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm; one felony count of malicious mischief; one felony count of trafficking in stolen property; and one felony count of first-degree organized retail theft. These charges stemmed from seven different thefts committed between January and March of 2025, including from stores at Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood, Southcenter Mall in Tukwila, and South Hill Mall in Puyallup.

In many cases, Snyder used firearms and axes to force his way into businesses after hours to steal high value items. Snyder began by targeting high-end sneaker and streetwear stores but eventually started stealing large quantities of jewelry from retailers such as Macy’s and Banter by Piercing Pagoda. The judge sentenced Snyder to 160 months in prison and 18 months of community custody.

The Attorney General accepted a referral from the Lynnwood Police Department to prosecute Snyder. The Attorney General’s Office does not have authority to initiate criminal investigations unless it receives and accepts a referral from a county prosecutor or the governor.

Assistant Attorney General Katie Thomason handled the case for Washington.