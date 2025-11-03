Physician Transforms Clinic Operations with AI-Driven Workflow Automation

Dr. Andy Minhas

How One Doctor Used Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare to Eliminate Burnout, Streamline Patient Scheduling, and Reclaim Work-Life Balance

SPOKANE , WA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A family medicine clinic in British Columbia achieved sustainable growth and reduced burnout by automating more than 84% of its administrative work. The transformation was powered by Cortico, a healthcare technology company applying AI in healthcare to optimize patient scheduling software and electronic medical records (EMR) workflows.

A Smarter Way to Run a Clinic

Across modern healthcare, physicians face an increasing tension between patient care and administrative tasks. While electronic medical records have improved documentation, they often add new layers of complexity. For Dr. Andy Minhas, the founder of a busy family practice, the growing burden quickly became overwhelming.

"I felt trapped in a dream that I had created,” said Dr. Minhas. “I wanted independence, but my time was consumed by endless administrative work."

As his clinic expanded to over 40 providers serving 250 patients daily, the workload intensified. Searching for a scalable solution, Dr. Minhas discovered Cortico, a healthcare automation platform co-founded by Dr. Greg Baldwin and Clark Van Oyen. The system integrates artificial intelligence in healthcare with EMRs to automate intake, scheduling, and patient communications.

“We needed technology that could think for us—not just record data,” said Dr. Minhas.

Results That Redefined Efficiency

After adopting Cortico’s patient scheduling software, the clinic saw measurable improvements almost immediately. Tasks that once required multiple staff members were handled automatically through AI-powered workflows and EMR integrations.

One morning, my team asked if I needed help,” recalled Dr. Minhas. “They were usually overwhelmed, but Cortico had already managed the morning rush.”

Within six months,

90% of patients booked appointments online

70% of manual administrative tasks were eliminated

30% increase in daily patient volume was achieved

The clinic now closes its doors by 4:30 p.m. with no backlog or after-hours paperwork.

Scaling Smarter Healthcare

Today, Cortico supports more than 400 clinics across North America, automating over 3 million administrative tasks every month. Its platform integrates with leading EMR systems such as Epic, Accuro, Oscar, NextGen, and Practice Fusion, helping clinics achieve a 4:1 provider-to-staff ratio while reducing operational burnout.

“When clinicians are supported by human-centered technology, everyone benefits. Cortico helps healthcare teams deliver quality care efficiently while restoring work-life balance,” said Dr. Minhas.

Inspired by his clinic’s transformation, Dr. Minhas joined Cortico as Chief Medical Officer, where he now helps other providers modernize their practices with AI in healthcare solutions.

About Cortico

Cortico is a leading provider of patient engagement and healthcare workflow automation solutions for medical clinics. Founded in 2015 by Dr. Greg Baldwin and Clark Van Oyen, Cortico launched its first integrated online booking system at Kensington Medical Clinic, cutting call volumes from 800 per day to zero. Today, over 400 clinics across Canada, the U.S., and international markets trust Cortico to automate over 3 million manual tasks per month.

www.cortico.health

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.