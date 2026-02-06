Submit Release
Statement by Prime Minister Carney on the opening of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games

CANADA, May 2 - “Today, athletes from around the world gather in Italy to celebrate the opening of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

Good luck, Team Canada. You’ve earned this moment. After long days and late nights – through discipline, sacrifice, and relentless effort – you’re ready to compete at the highest level.

Sports are nation building. In a more divided and uncertain world, your success will unite Canadians and remind us that we are part of something bigger. You’re wearing the maple leaf with pride in the Winter Olympics. Thank you for inspiring us and for demonstrating to Canadians, and to the world, the very best of Canada.

Your country is with you. Canadians are with you. This is your moment, and it’s our celebration of what makes you and Canada great.”

