High-Functioning Alcoholism in New Jersey: A Hidden Pattern Among Professionals Raises Concern

Rolling Hills Recovery Center, located in Chester, NJ

Rising alcohol misuse among professionals in New Jersey is drawing attention to the need for awareness, education, and supportive recovery resources.

CHESTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alcohol use among working adults is rising across the U.S., and New Jersey is no exception. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), nearly 17 million adults report drinking patterns consistent with alcohol use disorder, and an increasing portion identify as maintaining jobs and family stability despite dependency. Rolling Hills Recovery Center , a New Jersey-based addiction recovery program, emphasizes that “functional” drinking patterns are among the most difficult to detect. The behaviors may appear harmless such as after-work drinks, weekend socializing but often conceal dependency and emotional distress.A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that high-income and professional demographics experience some of the highest rates of binge drinking, often normalized by workplace culture and stress.“Many individuals don’t recognize their drinking has crossed into dependence because it doesn’t disrupt their routines,” said Robert Marino, founder of Rolling Hills Recovery Center. “Awareness and education are key to preventing a quiet problem from turning into a crisis.”Rolling Hills Recovery Center has made community education a core part of its work, encouraging families to recognize subtle signs of alcohol misuse early like fatigue, irritability, increased isolation, or reliance on alcohol to unwind.In Morris County, where the Chester-based center operates, local health officials have noted rising concerns around alcohol-related hospitalizations and mental health issues. The New Jersey Department of Human Services continues to report steady demand for outpatient treatment and recovery support statewide. Treatment options today extend beyond inpatient programs, emphasizing structured aftercare, counseling, and family engagement as critical components of long-term stability. Rolling Hills offers some of the most comprehensive addiction treatment programs in New Jersey , designed around clinical collaboration and patient support.Rolling Hills Recovery Center offers guidance and education on understanding the difference between occasional drinking, dependence, and full-scale addiction. Visitors can access resources and articles on identifying symptoms, understanding treatment levels of care, and connecting with verified providers.Learn more at:About Rolling Hills Recovery CenterRolling Hills Recovery Center provides compassionate, evidence-based addiction treatment for individuals and families across Morris County and Northern New Jersey. The program focuses on structure, clinical collaboration, and long-term recovery planning to help clients rebuild stability and purpose.Rolling Hills Recovery Center New Jersey Drug & Alcohol Rehab425 Main St, Chester, NJ 07930(973) 606-9170

A New Jersey Drug & Alcohol Rehab Experience: Welcome to Rolling Hills Recovery Center

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.