Fringe Launches Fringe 2.0: The Human-First Employee Experience Platform

A reimagined solution that brings all aspect of employee support into one connected experience.

Everything that makes work human, in one place.

The reimagined platform unites recognition, rewards, wellbeing, and learning to simplify and elevate the employee experience.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fringe, the leading platform for modern employee experience, today announced the launch of Fringe 2.0, a reimagined solution that brings all aspects of employee support — from recognition and rewards to wellbeing and learning — into one connected experience.

With this release, Fringe introduces a unified approach to employee experience, empowering organizations to engage, reward, and uplift their people in more personal and meaningful ways.

“For years, companies have been piecing together multiple tools to support their people,” said Jordan Peace, Co-Founder and CEO of Fringe. “Fringe 2.0 eliminates that fragmentation. We built one place for everything that makes work human — a single platform where recognition, rewards, wellbeing, and learning work together to create real impact.”

The launch comes at a time when HR teams are actively consolidating scattered systems. Recognition in one place, wellbeing in another, learning somewhere else. That fragmentation creates hidden costs, duplicate spend, and diluted impact. With budgets tightening and employee expectations rising, leaders are no longer looking for another point solution — they’re replacing entire stacks with platforms that centralize engagement, insight, and activation in one place.

A Unified Employee Experience

Fringe 2.0 connects seven core components of employee experience:

Rewards & Recognition

Lifestyle Benefits

Wellbeing Programs

Challenges & Incentives

Learning & Development

Swag Management

Life Events & Gifting

The result is a single, flexible platform that helps companies deliver connection and appreciation at scale — while giving employees the freedom to choose benefits that fit their lives.

Leading organizations like Turo, the world’s largest car-sharing marketplace, have already experienced the power of Fringe’s holistic approach. Since launching Fringe, Turo’s 600+ employees have selected tens of thousands of personalized benefits from more than 100 global vendors — strengthening engagement and belonging across regions.

“With Fringe, our people have more choice and more ways to invest in their wellbeing,” said a member of Turo’s HR leadership team. “It’s helped us connect global culture with local experiences — all in one consistent platform.”
“Fringe 2.0 is more than a product launch,” added Peace. “It’s the culmination of years spent listening to what people really want from work. When employees feel seen, valued, and supported, great work naturally follows.”

About Fringe

Fringe is the human-first employee experience platform that connects recognition, rewards, wellbeing, and life’s moments — all in one place. By helping organizations invest in their people through meaningful, modern experiences, Fringe makes work more personal and life-giving.
Learn more at www.fringe.us.

Jason Peace
Fringe
+1 804-399-8103
