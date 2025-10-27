Inaugural Meeting of Historic New Permanent Body Under the Convention on Biological Diversity

Logo of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework established under the Convention on Biological Diversity The UN CBD is an international treaty for the conservation of biodiversity, the sustainable use of the components of biodiversity and the equitable sharing of the benefits derived from the use of genetic resources.

Permanent body dedicated to indigenous peoples and local communities as key actors in efforts to stop further reductions in the variety of species on Earth

The establishment of SB8J, decided at COP 16 in Cali, was a historic step forward -- an emotional moment that was more than 20 years in the making.” — Astrid Schomaker, Executive Secretary, Convention on Biological Diversity

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- En español aquí: https://bit.ly/47mdoWR The Environment Ministers of Colombia and Panama today joined delegates from around the world in celebrating the start of United Nations meetings that mark a historic breakthrough: the first time an environmental treaty has created a permanent subsidiary body dedicated to indigenous peoples and local communities as custodians of biodiversity and key actors in global efforts to stop any further reduction in the variety of species on Earth.The inaugural four-day (27-30 Oct.) meeting of the Subsidiary Body on Article 8(j) and Other Provisions of the Convention on Biological Diversity Related to Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities is expected to address a number of issues, including defining modalities and governance structure of the new body and issues related to the implementation of the programme of work on Article 8(j).Highlights, opening day news conference:“The first meeting of the Subsidiary Body on Article 8(j) marks a new chapter in multilateralism. For the first time, indigenous peoples and local communities have a permanent space within the Convention on Biological Diversity, where their knowledge, rights and leadership are integrated into the heart of global environmental decision-making. From Colombia, we celebrate the fulfillment of COP16´s legacy in Cali, which transformed a historic decision into a living, functional structure built on consensus , to move forward towards genuine environmental justice and full, effective participation in the protection of biodiversity.”H.E. Ms. Irene Vélez Torres, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development of Colombia, COP16 President and Chair of SB8J-1“Nature does not recognize institutional divisions. For that reason this Subsidiary Body should become a space for real synergy between modern science and traditional knowledge, between national governments and local governments and local communities, between the Rio Conventions and their financial mechanism, and between the generations that will inherit this planet, and those who today have the power to change it.”H.E. Mr. Juan Carlos Navarro, Minister of Environment, Panama“The establishment of SB8J, decided at COP 16 in Cali, was a historic step forward-- an emotional moment that was more than 20 years in the making. This week, we owe it to indigenous peoples and local communities to make that moment count; to live up to the promise of elevating their role and contributions to the the work of the Convention on Biological Diversity.”Astrid Schomaker, CBD Executive Secretary"After nearly three decades of negotiation, Indigenous Peoples and local communities finally have a permanent space within the United Nations system to bring their knowledge, voices, and priorities to the heart of global biodiversity action."Lucy Mulenkei, Co-chair, International Indigenous Forum on BiodiversityStructure and agenda of the inaugural meetingKey agenda items include:* In-depth dialogue on mobilizing financial and technical resources to support indigenous peoples and local communities, including women and youth, in implementing the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF);* Development of the modus operandi of the new Subsidiary Body;* Development of guidelines to support the implementation of Targets 1, 2, 3 of the KMGBF ; and* The provision of advice on traditional knowledge for the forthcoming global report on collective progress in biodiversity framework implementation.* * * * *UN Web TV broadcast (English: webtv.un.org/en; Spanish: webtv.un.org/es); French: webtv.un.org/fr; Chinese: webtv.un.org/zh; Russian: webtv.un.org/ru; Arabic: webtv.un.org/ar).On site media accreditation (venue: Atlapa Convention Center, Panama City): www.cbd.int /participation/panama-2025/media/checklistFull information and documents: https://www.cbd.int/conferences/panama-2025/sb8j-01/documents Earth Negotiations Bulletin daily updates: https://enb.iisd.org/cbd-subsidiary-body-scientific-technical-technological-advice-sbstta27-sb8j1 * * * * *For interviews: Franca D’Amico, Programme Assistant, franca.damico@un.org* * * * *The Convention on Biological Diversity: www.cbd.int

