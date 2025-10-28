Courageous Land Earns B Corp Certification as It Scales Regenerative Agroforestry Across Brazil

Courageous Land

Regenerative agroforestry leader achieves top-tier B Corp status, affirming its impact-driven mission and commitment to climate-positive growth across Brazil.

Achieving B Corp certification is a major milestone for CL, validating our mission-driven model and dedication to reversing climate change while creating health and abundance for all life on Earth.” — Philip Kauders, CEO and Co-founder of Courageous Land

SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Courageous Land, a pioneering company in regenerative agroforestry, has officially achieved B Corp certification, joining a global community of businesses that meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. With an overall B Impact Score of 104.9, more than double the median score of 50.9 for ordinary businesses, Courageous Land exemplifies its commitment to people, the planet, and purpose-driven growth.

Courageous Land empowers farmers, landowners, and companies to unlock the potential of agroforestry by planting productive trees on degraded landscapes in ways that optimize carbon removal and organic production. Through its proprietary Agroforestry Intelligence Platform, the company delivers full-stack solutions including agroforestry software, project financing, consulting, asset management, and crop/carbon commercialization. Clients include landowners, large corporations, and fund managers seeking measurable environmental and financial returns.

“Achieving B Corp certification is a major milestone for Courageous Land,” said Philip Kauders, CEO of Courageous Land. “It validates our mission-driven model and our dedication to reversing climate change while creating health and abundance for all of life on Earth.”

The B Corp assessment evaluates a company across five impact areas, and Courageous Land demonstrated exceptional performance in all categories:

• Governance – Strong commitment to mission, ethics, and transparency, with corporate structures that safeguard long-term social and environmental goals.

• Workers – Outstanding focus on employee well-being, career development, health and safety, and workforce engagement.

• Community – Deep engagement with local communities, promoting inclusive prosperity, and responsible sourcing.

• Environment – Innovative approaches to reforestation, carbon sequestration, and sustainable agricultural practices that benefit ecosystems and biodiversity.

• Customers – Ethical stewardship and high-quality products and services designed to solve social and environmental challenges.



B Corp certification underscores Courageous Land’s dedication to using business as a force for good and reflects its leadership in driving regenerative solutions in the agroforestry sector.

For more information about Courageous Land and its mission, visit www.courageousland.com.



Courageous Land | Large-scale reforestation and conservation through agroforestry

