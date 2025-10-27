Submit Release
ALI Conferences Announces Speaker Lineup for the 13th Annual Strategic Internal Communications – West

Leading communicators from top organizations, including NVIDIA, MGM Resorts, and UCSF, will gather in San Francisco.

January 27 to 29, 2026 | Hyatt Regency San Francisco | San Francisco, CA

The Advanced Learning Institute (ALI) announces the 13th Annual Strategic Internal Communications, West, set for January 27–29, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco. Communications leaders from NVIDIA, MGM Resorts, UCSF, Webster Bank, Centene, and other leading organizations will share strategies to strengthen culture and engagement. The three-day event welcomes hundreds of internal communications professionals for workshops, panels, and networking sessions focused on actionable insights and measurable impact.

San Francisco, CA, October 27, 2025 — The Advanced Learning Institute (ALI) today announced the distinguished lineup of speakers for the 13th Annual Strategic Internal Communications, West conference, taking place January 27 to 29, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco, 5 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco, CA 94111.

This three-day event brings together communication leaders, culture strategists, and employee engagement experts to explore practical ways to connect, inform, and inspire today’s workforce. Attendees will gain tools, insights, and peer connections to strengthen internal communication strategies and organizational culture.

Featured Speakers and Sessions

Preconference Workshops — January 27, 2026

Preston Lewis, SVP, Communications and Consultant | Segal Benz - Crafting a Human Centric Internal Communications Strategy in the Age of AI

Kim Clark, Conscious Communications Consultant | Kim Clark Communications, Inc. - The Re Education of DEI for Communicators

Amanda Atkins, Principal | Atkins HQ Leadership Advisory - From Chaos to Clarity: Leading Through Change

Lauren Stephens, Executive Director, Internal Strategic Communications | MGM Resorts International
and Crystal McNeal, Executive Director, Social Impact and Sustainability Communications | MGM Resorts International - Innovating Channels: Building a Multi-Channel Employee Communication Playbook

Conference Sessions — January 28 to 29, 2026

Kim Jarboe LaPean, Director of Communications and Engagement | University of California, San Francisco - Storytelling as Strategy: Lessons from One Good Thing

Alice Ferreira, Corporate Communications | Webster Bank - Mastering Communication in Mergers and Acquisitions

Darrel Ng, Vice President, Communications and Marketing | Health Net - Scaling Mentorship and Learning in a Remote First World

Ben Matthews, Senior Director, Employee Communications | NVIDIA, with Kimberly Blackburn, Senior Director, Corporate Communications | Centene
and Angela Tarricone, Communications Manager | Patelco Credit Union - Panel: The Evolving Role of Internal Communications in Today’s Workplace

Gabriel Galdamez, Strategic Communications Consultant | Hola Gabriel and Lydia Ivy, Director, Internal Communications | College Track - Trust in the Making: Raising Employee Confidence Through Listening and Communication

Dylan Johnson, Internal Communication Specialist II | Hyster Yale Materials Handling, Inc, Mary Reyes, Communications and Training Manager | Valley Strong Credit Union, and Kanika Mohal Dramis, Communications Manager | Hovione -Building Connection, Alignment, and Engagement Across the Organization


Venue and Hotel

Hyatt Regency San Francisco
5 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco, CA 94111
(415) 788 1234

Located on the Embarcadero waterfront, the Hyatt Regency San Francisco offers convenient access to downtown attractions, restaurants, and scenic views of the Bay Bridge. Discounted room blocks are available for registered attendees.

Conference Highlights

Up to 11.75 SHRM PDC credits

Interactive breakout sessions, networking receptions, and hands-on workshops

A community of hundreds of internal communications professionals

Group dinners and receptions overlooking the San Francisco Bay

Registration and Contact

Early registration is open through December 26, 2025, with $400 in savings for early registrants.

Details and registration: https://www.aliconferences.com/events/strategic-internal-communications-west-conference/

General inquiries: connect@aliconferences.com

About the Advanced Learning Institute (ALI)

The Advanced Learning Institute connects communication professionals through conferences and workshops that deliver real world insights and actionable strategies. ALI events foster collaboration and help leaders build authentic, engaging workplace communication cultures.

Media Contact

Mitchell Jensen
Advanced Learning Institute
Phone: 847 533 8511
Email: mitch@aliconferences.com

Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


