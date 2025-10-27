YouScan Redefines AI Transparency in Social Listening with the New Insights Copilot

YouScan – Insights Copilot 3.0

YouScan launches Insights Copilot 3.0 – faster, transparent AI agent for social listening that delivers clear, evidence-based insights.

AI can be impressive, but sometimes is feels like a black box. With Insights Copilot, we’re changing that – every conclusion comes with proof, and clarity, so users can trust what the AI delivers.” — Anna Yanko, Marketing Director at YouScan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- YouScan , a leading social intelligence platform, has announced the release of Insights Copilot 3.0, an upgraded AI assistant designed to make social data analysis faster, more transparent, and easier to trust.The new version of Insights Copilot helps professionals move from overwhelming data to clear, evidence-based insights – all within seconds. With its latest update, YouScan enhances the way researchers, marketers, and analysts explore social conversations, adding measurable insight strength, a transparent reasoning view, and expanded data capacity.𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗹𝗼𝘁?Insights Copilot is the first social listening AI agent built to help marketers, researchers, and analysts cut through the noise and uncover insights they can actually rely on.The AI agent is ready to answer complex questions in plain language. Instead of sifting through dashboards or reports, marketers can simply ask:→ 𝘞𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘥𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘬 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘤𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘪𝘨𝘯?→ 𝘞𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘩 𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘨𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯?→ 𝘏𝘰𝘸 𝘥𝘰 𝘣𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘤𝘦𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘥𝘪𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘳 𝘣𝘦𝘵𝘸𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘳𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴?Copilot instantly delivers clear, narrative-style insights backed by real examples from social media, forums, and review sites – the digital spaces where people openly share how they feel about brands, products, and experiences.Every conclusion is backed by real consumer mentions, making it easy for marketers to validate insights and share them across teams.𝗔𝗜 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝘁𝗿𝘂𝘀𝘁YouScan rolled out a major update to Insights Copilot, focused on three pillars: transparency, reliability, and speed.The new 3.0 release introduces a more transparent reasoning process, revealing how Copilot connects data points to shape each conclusion. It also strengthens the evidence behind every finding, allowing users to see not only what people are saying but how consistent and significant each pattern truly is.🔥 Insights Copilot 3.0 introduces several key upgrades:• 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗺𝗲𝗮𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲:Each finding now includes a mention count and a visual indicator of insight strength, showing how much real data supports it.• 𝗙𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:Powered by advanced AI models, Copilot now processes up to 5,000 mentions per request, providing results that are both quicker and more nuanced.• 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝘀𝗲𝗲:A new reasoning view reveals how Insights Copilot builds conclusions step-by-step – from raw social data to structured insights.𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗱𝗲𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀With its focus on trust and transparency, Insights Copilot turns traditional social listening into an interactive, verifiable experience. Users can explore conversations, verify findings with real examples, and rely on AI insights strong enough to guide business decisions.YouScan Team believes that AI should lighten the workload, not add uncertainty. Every insight in Copilot 3.0 is backed by real data – so teams can move forward with confidence.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗻YouScan is an AI-powered social listening insights infrastructure for global brands and agencies. It helps brands better understand their consumers, identify emerging trends, and protect their online reputation. With advanced text, visual, and audience analysis, YouScan enables companies to capture not only what people say online, but also what they share through images and how they engage with brands in real life.👉 Learn more at youscan.io

