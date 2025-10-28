Zov.yay Turns Perseverance into Poetry with Dual Releases 'Uphold Era' and 'No Watches'

“Uphold Era” and “No Watches” showcase Zov.yay’s evolving sound — grounded, uplifting, and inspiringly human.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multidisciplinary Artist and Musician Zov.yay continues to define his lane of purposeful, reflective hip-hop with the release of two standout singles: “Uphold Era” and “No Watches.” Together, the records capture the duality of his creative world — one grounded in introspection and quiet strength, the other elevated by playfulness, presence, and gratitude.“Uphold Era” finds Zov.yay in a contemplative mode, turning focus toward the overlooked — the people and moments that build endurance and character. Over smooth, percussive production, he delivers verses with tact, balancing precision with poise.In contrast, “No Watches” opens up the lens to celebration and lightness. With fluid, conversational bars and breezy production, Zov.yay reflects on the joy of losing track of time, finding balance, and embracing change as something better, not just different.Together, the two singles underscore Zov.yay’s ongoing mission to craft music for encouragement — art that uplifts without pretense, and finds strength in self-awareness. Whether navigating the storm (“Uphold Era”) or basking in the calm (“No Watches”), Zov.yay’s sound remains steady, soulful, and deeply human — a testament to growth, balance, and authenticity. “Uphold Era” and “No Watches” are available now on all major streaming platforms.For press inquiries, interviews, or media requests, please contact:[admin@zovyay.com / https://www.instagram.com/zov.yay

