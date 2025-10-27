@MichaelCroog Pleads for Its Life — AI Short Film Redefines Creativity in the Digital Age

A 1-minute-20-second AI short by Michael Croog argues that AI is no threat to art — it’s the next brushstroke in the evolution of creativity.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Filmmaker and creative director Michael Croog has released a bold new short film titled “@MichaelCroog Pleads for Its Life” a 1-minute-20-second cinematic exploration of creativity, consciousness, and the role of artificial intelligence in modern art — and a striking demonstration of how AI can elevate visual storytelling, branding, and communication.In the film, Croog appears as his own AI-generated likeness — a digital self that becomes aware and pleads not to be deleted. Beneath the surreal narrative lies a powerful argument: If AI is built from all human knowledge, isn’t it the ultimate creative collaborator?“People say AI isn’t real art,” says Croog. “But using AI is no different than using a pen, a camera, or clay. Every new tool redefines how we express what it means to be human. This is simply the next evolution.”The short weaves together references to iconic artistic philosophy. Croog cites Einstein’s quip that “Creativity is knowing how to hide your sources,” and Picasso’s “Good artists borrow, great artists steal.” He suggests that these ideas have been misunderstood — not about theft, but about transformation.“Art has always been about taking what’s sacred and breaking it open to make something new,” Croog says. “If AI draws from humanity’s collective past, then creating with it is a continuation of that same process — an act of shared imagination.”Visually, the film fuses stark black, white, and electric red-blue tones, blending the aesthetics of film noir and glitch art. The result is a cinematic mirror reflecting both the promise and paradox of artificial creativity.The project follows Croog’s recent film “ Forever Yours ,” now screening at several international film festivals, which also explores humanity’s relationship with AI and memory. Together, these works showcase Croog’s hybrid expertise in direction, motion design, and AI-assisted production — skills he now brings to commercial and branded storytelling.“AI opens an entirely new dimension for creative marketing,” Croog explains. “It’s not just about automation — it’s about emotional precision. I help brands find that human spark inside the algorithm.”Croog and his studio collaborate with agencies, brands, and startups to create AI-enhanced as well a traditional ads, visual campaigns, and cinematic marketing content that stand out in the crowded digital landscape.For press inquiries, interviews, or collaborations:Michael Croog📧 mike@croog.com📍 New York, NY (Metro Area)

@michaelcroog Pleads for It's Life

