U.S. Real Estate Market Gains Momentum in Late 2025 as Inventory Rises and Prices Stabilize

U.S. housing market stabilizes as inventory hits 5-year high, prices level off, and mortgage rates ease, creating new buyer opportunities.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. housing market is showing renewed signs of balance as 2025 enters its final quarter, with inventory climbing to its highest level in five years and mortgage rates easing to their lowest point since 2024. According to the latest data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR), Redfin, Zillow, and Freddie Mac, national home prices and sales are showing a more stable trajectory—creating new opportunities for both buyers and sellers.Recent NAR data shows existing-home sales rose 1.5% in September, marking a 4.1% annual increase, while the median home price reached $415,200, up 2.1% year-over-year. Housing inventory climbed to 1.55 million active listings, roughly 14% higher than a year earlier, signaling the strongest supply recovery since 2020.“After two years of tight inventory and rapid price growth, the market is finally beginning to normalize,” said an analyst at ForeclosureListings.com. “Buyers are gaining options, and sellers are adjusting expectations.”Regional shifts continue to define the market landscape. Redfin reports home prices rising the most in Northeast and Midwest metros such as New York (+9.4%) and Milwaukee (+9.0%), while several Sun Belt markets like Austin (-4.2%), Tampa (-4.1%), and Phoenix (-2.5%) are seeing modest declines after years of double-digit appreciation.Zillow’s September market report also highlighted an unseasonably strong fall market, with new listings up 3% year-over-year and buyers now enjoying 14% more active listings than last year. Nearly 15 of the 50 largest metros are now considered buyers’ markets, while regions such as Buffalo, Hartford, and San Jose remain among the strongest for sellers due to ongoing supply constraints.Meanwhile, mortgage rates have eased to around 6.2%, their lowest level in more than a year, according to Freddie Mac. The dip has begun to revive buyer demand and improve affordability, giving a mild boost to autumn sales activity.Bidding wars have cooled notably: only about one in four homes now sells above asking price, compared to one in three a year ago. Price reductions are more common, with 26% of listings seeing cuts as sellers adjust to the more balanced market environment.While major U.S. metros are finding their footing, international property markets continue to attract investor interest. Countries like India and Mexico are seeing expanding real estate sectors, while Dubai remains a global standout with property values up more than 70% over four years.At the intersection of these shifting dynamics, ForeclosureListings.com continues to serve as a reliable resource for investors and homebuyers seeking discounted opportunities nationwide. The platform’s daily-updated database of foreclosure and fixer-upper listings provides a gateway for buyers looking to access below-market properties as the U.S. market adjusts to its new equilibrium.Media Contact:ForeclosureListings.com Media Team📧 media@foreclosurelistings.com

