New Encompass Corporation whitepaper: Transforming CLM and KYC with Corporate Digital Identity

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Encompass Corporation, the leader in Corporate Digital Identity (CDI) and KYC automation solutions, has released a comprehensive whitepaper revealing how banks can overcome persistent Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) transformation challenges with CDI technology.The whitepaper, titled " Accelerating CLM transformation : Revolutionizing KYC with Corporate Digital Identity," draws on insights from senior banking executives gathered through a global series of roundtable discussions held in New York, London, and Stockholm featuring leaders from corporate banking, technology, and consultancy as part of Encompass’s Identity Innovators series.The CLM execution gapAccording to the whitepaper, 84% of corporate clients are frustrated by onboarding processes that remain inconsistent, manual, and unnecessarily complex despite the significant investments banks have made into CLM. The research identifies a critical execution gap: while banks have committed substantial resources to CLM initiatives, they have yet to address manual processes, fragmented data, and inconsistent risk models that continue to drive up costs and slow onboarding."CLM doesn't need more tooling. It needs a foundational reset," states the whitepaper, highlighting how CDI can serve as the connective tissue for successful CLM transformation.Key insights from roundtable participants include:Banks implementing CDI achieve measurable improvements:• 32% reduction in end-to-end onboarding processing time• 65% time saving at the identity verification stage, with downstream benefits throughout the process• Significant reduction in manual touchpoints and additional document requirementsThe whitepaper identifies four major obstacles undermining CLM success: unstable KYC operating models, over ambitious transformation goals, disconnected data and ownership and overcoming talent constraints from availability to attrition rates.Corporate Digital Identity: The solutionEncompass's EC360 CDI platform addresses these challenges by dynamically collecting and consolidating client data from public and private sources and creating complete, digital KYC files for ingestion by CLM platforms. Unlike static, document-heavy systems, CDI powers a "capture once, use many" model that unifies trusted data for reuse across multiple use cases.Key CDI capabilities include:• Standardized and automated global KYC and AML at scale• Real-time data orchestration that keeps client records live• Corporate hierarchy mapping for transparency during onboarding• Flexible deployment via UI or APIAPI-first integration enables banks to maintain their core CLM platforms while automating labor-intensive KYC activities for immediate efficiency gains and return on investment.The CDI implementation process"Many banks assume that meaningful change requires a complete overhaul. CDI challenges that assumption," the whitepaper notes. CDI can be deployed using a modular approach to enable quick wins, while a phased adoption reduces delivery risk. As an example, banks can begin by deploying CDI to automate KYC data sourcing and validation, enabling entity resolution to improve accuracy, and establishing centralized identity to support cross-jurisdictional compliance.Future-proofed banking"CLM transformation is no longer a back-office initiative, it is a strategic lever for competitive differentiation ," said Lee Forsyth, Head of Consulting, Americas at Encompass Corporation and co-author of the whitepaper. Forsyth brings over 30 years of experience in global banking and fintech, specializing in KYC transformation and compliance.Howard Wimpory, KYC Transformation Director at Encompass Corporation, added: "CDI is the fastest, most effective way to close the execution gap and realize the full promise of CLM." Wimpory previously served as Managing Director, Group Financial Crime Operations at Barclays Bank, where he led KYC remediation for the Corporate and Investment Bank.The whitepaper advises industry leaders to adopt a data-driven approach to CLM to address client frustrations. Banks that hesitate risk being left behind, stuck in reactive mode, burdened by legacy infrastructure, and unable to compete on client experience or cost.Download the whitepaperDownload the complete whitepaper "Accelerating CLM transformation: Revolutionizing KYC with Corporate Digital Identity".Encompass enables fast, accurate identity validation and verification of corporate clients through its award-winning EC360 Corporate Digital Identity platform. The company's solutions incorporate real-time data from authoritative global public data sources and private client information to create and maintain digital risk profiles. Encompass operates offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, and Glasgow.Media Contact:Magalie Pimentel, VP Marketing, Encompass Corporation

