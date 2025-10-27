McKenzie Scott PC to Announce Largest Wrongful Death Settlement in San Diego County History

San Diego civil rights & criminal defense lawyers

Parents of Hayden Schuck, 22-Year-Old Who Died of Dehydration After 6 Days in County Jail, Will Speak Publicly for First Time Since Settlement

The settlement – the largest known wrongful death settlement in San Diego County history – resolves Estate of Hayden Schuck v. County of San Diego, et al. (Case No. 23-cv-00785-DMS-AHG).” — McKenzie Scott San Diego Civil Rights Attorneys

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT:Settlement Reached in Jail Death Case Where County Deleted 55 Hours of Video EvidenceMcKenzie Scott PC will hold a press conference to announce a historic settlement in the wrongful death case of Hayden Schuck, who died in San Diego County's custody in March 2022. The settlement – the largest known wrongful death settlement in San Diego County history – resolves Estate of Hayden Schuck v. County of San Diego, et al. (Case No. 23-cv-00785-DMS-AHG).Key details to be discussed:• The terms of the settlement and what it means for jail reform and accountability in San Diego County• How 22-year-old Hayden Schuck died from dehydration over 6 days while jail staff ignored his deteriorating condition• Federal court finding that the San Diego County Sheriff's Office deleted 55 hours of surveillance video from outside Hayden's cell• The 2022 California State Auditor report that warned the County about its unusually high in-custody death rate (185 deaths from 2006-2020)WHO WILL SPEAK:• Tim and Sabrina Schuck, Hayden's parents• Trial Counsel Team from McKenzie Scott PC (Tim Scott, Lauren Mellano, Michelle Angeles)Attorneys and family members will be available for questions following prepared statements.WHEN:Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 11:00 a.m. PSTWHERE:Outside of San Diego Central Men’s Jail1173 Front StreetSan Diego, CA 92101ABOUT MCKENZIE SCOTT PCMcKenzie Scott PC is a San Diego-based civil rights and criminal defense law firm founded by attorney Michele A. McKenzie and attorney Tim Scott . The firm specializes in complex civil rights litigation, including police misconduct, wrongful death, and jail conditions cases. Both founding partners bring extensive federal trial experience and are recognized nationally for their work holding government entities accountable. The Hayden Schuck case follows McKenzie Scott PC's $85 million jury verdict in K.J.P. v. San Diego, the largest police in-custody death verdict in American history.MEDIA CONTACT:Jason KitchenOutreach Coordinator, McKenzie Scott PCPhone: (517) 974-4724Email: Jkitchen@mckenziescott.comFor interview requests or additional information prior to the press conference, please contact Jason Kitchen.VISUAL OPPORTUNITIES:• Family members speaking about their son and the settlement• Attorneys discussing the historic nature of the settlement and implications for jail reform• B-roll of law firm offices available upon requestRSVP APPRECIATED:Please RSVP to Jason Kitchen at Jkitchen@mckenziescott.com or (517) 974-4724 to help us accommodate all media attendees.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.