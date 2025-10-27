ZipWik Launches AI Platform to Turn Business Documents Into Interactive Shareable Links

ZipWik- Secure Business Document Sharing

AI startup ZipWik launches its beta platform to turn business documents into interactive, shareable links with real-time analytics.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZipWik, a San Francisco–based AI startup, today announced the beta launch of its intelligent document-sharing platform that converts static business files into interactive, trackable links shareable across more than 20 platforms including WhatsApp, Telegram, LinkedIn, and others. The company is offering 50% off all plans to the first 1,000 beta subscribers.Designed for the modern, mobile workforce, ZipWik transforms documents across 15+ file formats —including PDFs, PowerPoints, and spreadsheets—into responsive, analytics-ready content that delivers real-time engagement insights. Instead of sending bulky attachments, businesses can now share branded, secure, interactive links that showcase their content beautifully on any device.Key CapabilitiesInteractive Flipbook Conversion: Instantly turn PDFs, decks, and brochures into immersive flipbooks.One-Click Sharing: Distribute links across 20+ platforms globally, including messaging and social channels.AI-Powered Search and Voice Commands: Quickly locate and organize documents using natural language.Advanced Analytics Dashboard: Track page-by-page engagement, device types, and conversions.Smart Lead Scoring: Identify top prospects through an AI-driven engagement index.Custom URLs and Enterprise Security: Maintain brand identity while ensuring document privacy and access control.“Document sharing shouldn’t be a black hole,” said Ravi Poruri, Founder and CEO of ZipWik. “Businesses continue to send files as attachments or share sensitive documents without visibility or control. With ZipWik, you can see exactly who’s engaging with your content, measure performance in real time, and convert those views into meaningful outcomes.”Built for Engagement and InsightsThe platform’s analytics engine provides granular visibility into every shared document — tracking views, location, time spent per page, and engagement heatmaps. Its Smart Address Book uses AI to automatically score leads based on reader behavior, helping sales and marketing teams focus on the most promising prospects.Beta Program BenefitsAs part of the beta launch, ZipWik is inviting early adopters to join at a 50% discount on all plans. Beta users will enjoy priority support, feature previews, and the opportunity to shape future product development through direct feedback.Who ZipWik ServesZipWik is built for any business that shares documents as part of customer engagement — from restaurants and consultants to real estate firms and marketing agencies. The platform provides an easy, professional, and measurable way to share menus, proposals, listings, reports, and promotions across multiple digital channels.About ZipWikFounded in 2025, ZipWik transforms traditional document sharing into a data-driven, interactive experience powered by AI. Its mission is to help organizations communicate smarter, track engagement effortlessly, and convert document interactions into actionable insights.For more information, visit https://www.zipwik.com Media Contact:press@zipwik.com

